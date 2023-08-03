After months of political wrangling and intense number-crunching, the final budget for San Francisco’s coming two years was released by the Controller’s Office yesterday.

And it is a whopper. The $14.6 billion figure for 2023-24 is the largest budget the city has ever seen, at a time when revenues are in a post-Covid dip. The next fiscal year, the budget will be a hair lower at $14.5 billion.

But how is the money being raised and allocated? We have broken down all the city’s spending, supervisorial addbacks, and revenue streams so you can explore for yourself.

