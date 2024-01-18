It was standing-room-only at El Rio last night, where perhaps 200 locals packed in to watch the first debate of the District 9 supervisors race. Questions bounced between the fentanyl crisis, housing, the cost of living, attitudes toward the mayor, and a host of other issues.

Six of the seven actively campaigning candidates — Trevor Chandler, Roberto Hernandez, Jaime Gutierrez, Julian Bermudez, Jackie Fielder, and Stephen Torres — were present. The seventh, Michael Petrelis, received a late invitation but said he had a scheduling conflict.

The audience was lively, but generally respectful. Whenever heckling became too disruptive, mediator Jeffrey Kwong, president of the Harvey Milk Club, expertly managed the crowd with skills honed as a high-school teacher.

After opening statements, the first section of the debate saw candidates invited to ask questions of one another.

Chandler used his time to pepper the other District 9 candidates with quick-fire questions on drugs, mental health and police numbers. Both Hernandez and Torres said they did not support arresting street-level fentanyl dealers. Chandler, Gutierrez, and Bermudez said they did, while Fielder said she did, “but that can’t be the only thing.”

Hernandez also quizzed his fellow candidates on how to stop fentanyl deaths. Chandler advocated for declaring a state of emergency and organizing the response between the state and local level. Gutierrez wanted to tackle both dealing and addiction. Both Bermudez and Torres spoke of personally losing people to the fentanyl epidemic, which killed more than 800 in the city last year, and Torres said the city needed to consult “public health experts.”

“We have to invest in treatment and services,” said Fielder. “We have no system where people can actually access free, on-demand treatment.”

The debate’s fiercest moment came when Fielder went on the offensive against Chandler. “For five years,” she said, he “worked for one of the most conservative, most feared lobbying organizations in Washington, D.C., called the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.” She referenced the committee’s endorsement of Republicans and asked if Chandler opposed a recent Gaza ceasefire resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors.

Chandler said that he did oppose the resolution, saying that supporting it would align himself with anti-Semitic groups he encountered in the West Bank.

Later in the evening, Chandler would hit back at Fielder by returning to fentanyl. “When someone’s been in this race for 250 days without putting out a single plan about how they would solve the opioid epidemic, ask them why,” said Chandler.

Bermudez quizzed his fellow District 9 candidates about how they intend to attract the youth vote, prompting mentions of community-building from Torres, well-paying green jobs from Fielder, reducing the cost of living from Gutierrez, affordable housing from Chandler, and organizing from Hernandez.

“Ask a person that age how much they are in debt with college. Ask them if they can rent a house,” said Hernandez. “My answer to that is to organize and organize and organize these young people so that they can become empowered and hold elected officials accountable.”

A large crowd gathered to hear the candidates speak.

Show and tell

In the next section of the debate, each candidate presented an object of their choosing to the audience.

Gutierrez gave each of his fellow debaters an “I love Muni” button, describing the transit system as “the lifeblood of the city.”

Hernandez spoke about his struggles with alcoholism 27 years ago, and gave each candidate a piece of sage to represent healing: “One of the most beautiful gifts that was given to me was the gift of recovery,” he said.

Bermudez brought along one of his campaign posters. Designed by a friend, it read, “Bermudez, District 9 Supervisor” on a street sign.

Both Torres and Chandler returned the discussion to fentanyl by giving everyone on the stage Narcan, the over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment. Torres discussed his work at a supervised consumption site, the Twin Peaks Tavern in the Castro, and asked each of the potential supervisors to carry the treatment from now on. “If we are going to move forward, we need to do so as a community,” he said. “And a community has compassion for each other.”

While he brought the same gift, Chandler struck a slightly different note: “I believe in harm reduction,” he said. “I believe in it as a strategy, but it will not work alone. We cannot bring people back from death just so they can die slower.”

Fielder brought in a novelty check for $14 billion, representing the city budget, signed away to “Wall Street.”

“Our money is going to Wall Street, and not going to Main Street here in San Francisco,” she said, going on to discuss her previous work in support of a public city bank. “We have thousands of units that are actually approved to be built, but they can’t find the financing. So, we need to make our money work for us.”

Jackie Fielder holding a novelty $14 billion check.

Other highlights

The final chunk of the debate saw members of various Democratic clubs grilling the candidates, highlighting some revealing splits between them.

Five of the six District 9 candidates opposed a return to citywide supervisorial elections, saying it would cost more and lead to less neighborhood representation. Chandler signaled support for a “hybrid model,” arguing that “the mayor should not be the only one thinking citywide.”

In response to a question from Kwong, Fielder and Torres said they would not vote to re-elect London Breed as mayor. Chandler said he would not endorse a candidate for mayor until the filing period was over (nomination documents must be filed by June 2024). Hernandez, Gutierrez and Bermudez focused on other elements of Kwong’s unquiry and did not talk about the mayoral race.

Going by the level of applause at the end of the night, it was Fielder who impressed the audience the most — although more of her supporters may have been in the bar to begin with, judging by the dozen or so “Jackie Fielder for Supervisor” placards bobbing in the crowd.

For more details on the candidates’ responses, you can watch the full debate on Instagram, where it was streamed by the Harvey Milk Club.