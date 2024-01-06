Rep. Barbara Lee, the veteran Oakland congresswoman who is vying to succeed the late Dianne Feinstein in the Senate, stopped by the Mission District today for a quick tour of the neighborhood, speaking with business owners and local leaders about the cost of living and purchasing a souvenir along the way.

Flanked by an aide and accompanied by members of the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club, which hosted the congresswoman, Lee started her tour at La Placita. The site at 24th and Capp streets, is one of two opened by the city to house the sidewalk vendors who once lined Mission Street.

“These are very nice, very nice,” Lee said repeatedly as she walked down the La Placita, inspecting wares and greeting vendors one by one.

Wearing a black N95 mask, she spent some 15 minutes under the large outdoor tent covering the vendors’ stalls, shaking hands and complimenting vendors. There are now nine vendors at the site, which is fully occupied, selling clothes, wallets, crafts and other goods.

Until the congresswoman’s visit, however, very few shoppers had come through La Placita that day, a vendor said. Lee made one of today’s only purchases, a purple poncho for $60. Susana Rojas, the executive director of Calle 24, took the poncho and attempted to buy it as a gift — but Lee insisted on paying, and her aide handed over cash.

For Cesar, the vendor who sold the poncho, Lee’s was his only sale today.

Rep. Barbara Lee scanning the wares at La Placita on 24th and Capp streets on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo by Xueer Lu.

Rep. Barbara Lee holding her newly-purchased purple poncho, standing next to Susana Rojas of Calle 24 on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo by Xueer Lu.

Lee then made a quick stop at the vaccination center next door to La Placita and thanked the workers at the site, before moving onto Silverstone Cafe on 24th Street. Lee listened attentively to cafe owner Nancy Gutierrez and followed up by asking about the cost of living in the area.

“The cost of living is high. And a lot of people have family, Gutierrez said. “To be able to pay for housing and what not, it takes a toll when things are taken away from the wrong people. Some end up homeless and it’s not fair.”

Other business owners also spoke about the cost of living and Lee listened for about half an hour, recounting her own past struggles with finances.

“As a single mother, I didn’t have any money, trying to take care of my children and get through school. I know what it feels. Especially for women of color,” she said.

Rep. Barbara Lee sitting with business owners inside Silverstone Cafe, speaking about the cost of living, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo by Xueer Lu.

Rep. Barbara Lee during her tour of the Mission District on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo by Xueer Lu.