Since Capp Street’s closure to through traffic in February, residents have celebrated success in deterring sex workers and cruising johns from flocking there. But nearby neighbors say the same problems have instead moved to their doorsteps.

Residents of Shotwell Street say they have seen traffic and heightened tensions on their blocks as the prostitution has moved there; they are concerned those tensions could escalate.

“When the barriers went up … all the prostitution moved to Shotwell,” said Joyce, a Shotwell Street resident who lives near 20th. She now regularly hears shouting or arguments late at night. “You’re just playing Whac-A-Mole.”

Though most residents, like Joyce, don’t seem to have an issue with prostitution itself, they have safety concerns with its concentration in their residential neighborhood.

And while Shotwell Street has historically seen prostitution activity in addition to Capp Street, residents say the street closure on Capp caused an influx of sex workers to their blocks after a pandemic-induced lull.

Johns cruising in their cars have followed the displaced sex workers, residents say. Joyce said her car has been scraped several times by vehicles squeezing down the narrow street.

David Hall, the owner of Shotwell’s Saloon at 20th and Shotwell said his parklet has been hit twice in the past month by suspected johns driving in the middle of the night.

Hall called the situation an “absolute shitshow” and accused the city of “passing the buck” on controlling it.

“I’ve had my life threatened a multitude of times,” Hall said, adding that so far, nothing has happened to him. But when he attempts to call the police and provide descriptions of the people outside his bar, he said he has faced threats to shoot him or burn down his building.

Another Shotwell resident who wanted to remain anonymous called it a “night and day” difference before and after the barriers were installed two blocks away on Capp. Now, he said, there are regularly at least three or four women at the intersection where he lives at 21st Street, and his teenage son has been propositioned while walking home. The influx has resulted in near-constant traffic — cars stop in or speed through intersections, and run lights. Loud or aggressive interactions between sex workers or pimps are common, the resident said.

“For a slow street they drive awfully fast,” he said referring to Shotwell’s status as a Slow Street. “It has been an issue but it has never been so flagrant and rampant [as] since they closed Capp Street.”

On Monday night at around 11:30 p.m., multiple sex workers were on different street corners from 20th near Capp Street down to Shotwell Street — where three sex workers stood on different corners across from Shotwell’s Bar.

Much like residents’ accounts, a mini traffic jam ensued as women walked into the street, and cars stopped to interact with them. One impatient driver sped through a row of Slow Street plastic posts.

Shari Singh, who runs Ed & Danny’s convenience store at South Van Ness and 21st, said that he has lost customers over the influx of sex work in the area. Most weekend nights, two to three sex workers stand at each of the intersections of South Van Ness with 20th and 21st streets.

“It’s affecting us financially because some good customers stopped coming on our side to shop in our store,” Singh said. “They just try to avoid that area.”

Singh said people have sex in their cars, and multiple residents reported finding condoms near their homes.

When Singh asked for support at a recent Mission police station community meeting, Mission Captain Thomas Harvey said he was aware of the displacement caused by Capp Street closures and had received complaints from residents of nearby streets.

“If anything crosses into the criminal realm, you’ve got to call the police,” Harvey said at the time. “Know that with staffing, we might not show up that instantaneously, but you kind of have to keep chipping away at it.”

But despite a concerted effort to crack down on johns seeking sex workers on Capp Street, residents have not noticed the same level of enforcement on neighboring streets.

“When we complained, they stationed a police car there for a few nights,” Joyce said. Instead, she said, sex work could be sanctioned and moved to a non-residential neighborhood.

“The number of sex workers and johns on the street has been greatly reduced,” said Santiago Lerma, an aide to District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office. “This time last year Capp Street had hundreds of johns and sex workers on the street every night, and [now] there are far, far fewer.”

Lerma said Ronen’s office is working with the police department to ensure enforcement continues on streets to which sex workers have moved.

When police do pass through at times to urge sex workers or johns to move along, however, their presence poses additional issues for other residents.

Lamont Bransford-Young, another Shotwell Street resident said that he is afraid of being perceived as soliciting a sex worker when he drives in circles looking for parking near his home late at night.

“When I see police, I go opposite,” Bransford-Young said. “The last thing I want as a Black, gay, 60-year-old man in this city is to be pulled over by police at 1 in the morning — because that means death for me, or my face down on the ground.”