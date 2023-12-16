A group of some 35 commercial tenants of the historic Redstone Building and their supporters gathered on Thursday evening to preserve access to free community meeting spaces and to fight against a recent rent hike that may threaten displacement.

“We are getting together to create a place that artists can live, a space for the community and for different organizations,” said Susana Rojas, executive director of Calle 24, during the meeting at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts.

Mission District groups, which often use the Redstone building for community meetings, can no longer use the spaces for free, but can rent them for use, the landlord said.

That, alongside rent increases of up to 25 percent for some of the nonprofits and arts spaces in the building, has led tenants to call for increased communication with the building’s landlord.

James Kilpatrick, the president of Lakeside Investment Company, which took over the building in 2021, said in a phone call before the meeting that while rents are being increased, they are remaining well below market-rate.

“When the market rate is $2,000, raising rent from $500 or $600 to $700 or $800, I feel comfortable ethically and on a business standpoint. It’s not gonna ruin someone’s life,” Kilpatrick said.

When a longer-term lease is reached, Kilpatrick said the lease would indicate how much rent would increase and when. Specific increase differs from lease to lease, but he said the increase is generally less than 5 percent.

“No one’s been kicked out. No one will be. But raising rent is a different story,” he added.

Kilpatrick pointed to long-term leases that the company recently reached with the Lab and the Western Regional Advocacy Project, both existing tenants. But while those organizations may have signed new long-term leases, other nonprofits have only month to month contracts and fear they cannot pay more.

“This is terrifying for us,” said one participant. “We are immigrants without a lot of income … Who is not scared or worried they could be evicted? Even though they are just raising the rent, we need to stop this.”

Roger Herried, an old building manager at the Redstone Building for 30 years, shows up at the meeting with a board for keys. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 14, 2023.

Karl Kramer from Alliance for Social and Economic Justice organized the meeting following a September rally by tenants to “defend community space,” said that his group too is facing rent increases — though it was unclear how large an increase as neither Kramer or the landlord would share lease documents.

Chanting “Let’s save the Redstone Building” at one point, participants — many of them wearing headphones for a bilingual interpretation service — shared memories of the building and concerns about displacement. They gave speeches, played the guitar and delivered poetry.

Participants in the town hall meeting also sought continued access to three theater spaces that they have often used, freely, for events.

Those theaters — Teatro Esperanza, Lunasea and Rhinoceros — have been used by neighborhood nonprofits for years to hold events, workshops and fundraisers, said Savannah Landau, a staff organizer with the San Francisco chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador, which is also a tenant in the building.

“We always have this space. We really need it,” Landau said. All three spaces are now no longer accessible for the tenants and instead are locked up and ready for rent.

Kilpatrick said his company does not “have the budget or liberty” to provide the spaces for free, but would be happy to rent them out.

Participants call for access to community space, a fair lease and more communication with landlord. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 14, 2023.

Meeting organizers also warned of “artificial intelligence start-ups moving into the Mission District” and causing displacement of arts spaces, nonprofits and small businesses.

The building landlord, however, denied the claim, saying it’s “super false.”

“There’s actually not a single engineering company, AI company or internet company that’s moving in,” said Kilpatrick. “We have no intention of having a tech tenant in the Redstone Building.”

Tenants also demanded clear and direct communication from the landlord, saying they have been given mixed information.

Kilpatrick said that the company has had “positive conversations with tenants,” and always responded to their concerns.

“Our goal is to keep everyone in the building,” he said.