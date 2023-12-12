A man in a suit with a mask on his face.

Welcome back to Mission Local’s Pop Culture Challenge. In this contest, we ask readers to come up with cultural touchstone references to rival Joe Eskenazi’s. We have a winner from the last challenge, plus a new challenge.

Challenge #6 winner

In Joe’s article about corruption in the Department of Building Inspections, he wrote “Spotting [Bernie] Curran on a building’s inspection record is a bit like seeing G. Gordon Liddy as a scheduled speaker on an ethics panel.”

We asked for a better comparison, and we got plenty. In the judges’ opinion, reader Eric Johnson submitted the best one. Eric said seeing Curran’s name on an inspection record was like “being invited to a cultural sensitivity seminar led by Don Rickles.” For that, we awarded Eric the prized Mission Local tote bag.

Among the other entries, we found plenty of comparisons to George Santos. Of those, honorable mention goes to an anonymous reader who compared Curran’s signature on an inspection record to: “receiving a professional reference letter signed by George Santos.”

Congratulations, and thanks go out to all the participants.

Now, on to Pop Culture Challenge #7

In the recent article about SFUSD’s intention to scrap the mis-performing EMPower payroll software, Joe wrote, “EMPower did for the SFUSD what Jason Voorhees did for Camp Crystal Lake.” To save you a web search, this is a reference to the “Friday the 13th” movie franchise. If you can come up with a better (or worse but funnier) reference, please enter it in the form below. Our favorite answer will receive a Mission Local tote and the admiration of your fellow readers.

Follow Us

WEBPAGE SUPPORT - Craig Mautner is a California native. He and his wife have lived in the Mission and Mission-Bernal since they followed their kids to the Bay Area from SoCal in 2011. Now semi-retired after a 40-year career in tech he is proud to support Mission Local by maintaining and enhancing the site. When not coding he spends his time caring for their grandchild, biking around the City, rooting for the Warriors, and fixing pinball machines.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *