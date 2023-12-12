Welcome back to Mission Local’s Pop Culture Challenge. In this contest, we ask readers to come up with cultural touchstone references to rival Joe Eskenazi’s. We have a winner from the last challenge, plus a new challenge.

Challenge #6 winner

In Joe’s article about corruption in the Department of Building Inspections, he wrote “Spotting [Bernie] Curran on a building’s inspection record is a bit like seeing G. Gordon Liddy as a scheduled speaker on an ethics panel.”

We asked for a better comparison, and we got plenty. In the judges’ opinion, reader Eric Johnson submitted the best one. Eric said seeing Curran’s name on an inspection record was like “being invited to a cultural sensitivity seminar led by Don Rickles.” For that, we awarded Eric the prized Mission Local tote bag.

Among the other entries, we found plenty of comparisons to George Santos. Of those, honorable mention goes to an anonymous reader who compared Curran’s signature on an inspection record to: “receiving a professional reference letter signed by George Santos.”

Congratulations, and thanks go out to all the participants.

Now, on to Pop Culture Challenge #7

In the recent article about SFUSD’s intention to scrap the mis-performing EMPower payroll software, Joe wrote, “EMPower did for the SFUSD what Jason Voorhees did for Camp Crystal Lake.” To save you a web search, this is a reference to the “Friday the 13th” movie franchise. If you can come up with a better (or worse but funnier) reference, please enter it in the form below. Our favorite answer will receive a Mission Local tote and the admiration of your fellow readers.