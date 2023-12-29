Any New York fashionista knows a good pair of shoes can change your life. Nine years ago Lindsey Anderson walked past the consignment store STUFF when her Balenciaga combat boots caught the eye of one of its employees on a smoke break.

“I like your shoes,” Mike told her. He admired her whole outfit, actually. A black dress, a leopard-print coat, and of course, the boots. Did she want a job four hours a week?

Her style, Anderson said, “matches the store.”

Today Anderson, 40, is STUFF’s assistant manager and the second-most veteran employee, two titles she’ll hold in perpetuity once the store closes early next year. She spent the vast majority of her thirties in that two-story warehouse, selling abstract paintings, vintage jewelry, fnnch honeybear posters, and well-made furniture occupying every corner.

Three days before Christmas, Anderson resembles a sporty and effortlessly chic Grinch. She’s in a green fleece coat and an ivory slip dress, which she paired with a black Nike cap and green Air Jordan 1s. Tying it together is the sterling silver jewelry. So many heavy-looking bracelets cover her forearms, it’s hard to imagine she works at any job that doesn’t involve jousting.

“It gives me a bruise,” she chuckled. But she dutifully dons each band in the morning, and reverently remembers the loved ones who gave them to her. “I think, ‘oh, I have to call them.’”

One bracelet represents a friends’ birthday, “this one is for my daughter.” The thick bracelet with a black onyx on her right wrist is “for me.” Once while visiting her grandmother in Jamaica, she met a Rastafari. He told her to find onyx and keep it close; it would ground her. Anderson recognized the importance of stones, remembering her mother and aunts constantly draped in amber. Now, onyx is “my stone.”

Lindsey Anderson’s bracelets. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Dec. 22, 2023.

Growing up, her mom always allowed Anderson to develop her own style. “I once wore black for an entire year,” Anderson said. “She just said, ‘whatever.’”

Both of Anderson’s parents worked in the medical field, but the family pastime was to visit flea markets and scavenge items in Harlem where her dad was raised. Once, her mother purchased Chelsea boots and Anderson was shocked to learn her mom was actually cool.

“I was like, ‘really’?” said Anderson, then a fifth-grader mystified how footwear could be cute. “‘Yes, you’ll see,’” her mom countered. Sure enough, when passersby complimented her mother’s shoes, “it clicked. My mom knows what she’s talking about.”

Her mom, a believer that one man’s trash was another man’s treasure, adorned their Manhattan apartment as such. Each room reflected a specific theme; only green and white items belonged in the bathroom, the kitchen had to be yellow.

Today in Anderson’s Oakland home, the bathroom is “medical,” where charts and apothecary illustrations belong. She’s invented “themes” for her 12-year-old’s bedroom: pink-and-white, “owls.” Perhaps as an early sign of teen rebellion, her daughter has now rejected the wise birds. “She’s a minimalist,” Anderson groaned. “I’m like you need a poster, a plant. It drives me crazy.”

Anderson’s favorite home decor, though, is a 1970s Blondie poster from Marty, who since the beginning has been working at STUFF and has been a good friend. The coworkers love the rock band, but importantly, Anderson would never have chosen the poster herself. “I trust him,” Anderson said. Before STUFF closes, “I’m trying to get four or five more pieces out of him.”

She doesn’t know what’s next for her; she’s still focused on closing STUFF out. “It’s been amazing,” Anderson said. “I’m very sad it’s closing, but better to change than remain the same, you know what I mean?”