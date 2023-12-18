“It’s extremely busy,” said Lenore Estrada, owner of Three Babes Bakeshop, amid cartons of bourbon pecan pies and cookie samplers piled to the ceiling.

The popular Mission pie business, which for years operated out of a shipping container or farmer’s market booths, is gearing up for its 13th holiday season. It is only the second season at their brick-and-mortar shop at 2797 16th Street near Folsom Street.

What used to be three babes is now one. Nevertheless, Estrada has grown the pie shop’s staff to 19 — just enough to knock out 4,000 Thanksgiving pies in four days.

“We’re just very into operational excellence here,” said Estrada, 40, who found the time to give birth to her third child (an adorable little girl) weeks before the bustling Thanksgiving. “We’re able to make more because we are disciplined about our systems. Like we began planning for Thanksgiving in July.”

She compared the daily operation of Three Babes to the breakfast factory former Intel chairman Andrew S. Grove referred to in High Output Management, a “legendary business book.” In that example, Grove writes about what one would need in people, technology and ingredients to deliver 1,000 breakfasts on time.

Estrada thinks about the assembly of thousands of pies in the same way. “I think there aren’t many people that can do what we do at the scale and quality that we do, and that’s because of our commitment to our systems,” she said.

On the side, Estrada is the board president of SF New Deal, a pandemic-born nonprofit that supports small businesses. That started thanks to a $1 million pandemic donation from former Yale classmate Emmett Shear from Twitch and Y-Combinator.

At Yale, Estrada studied history, and after graduating, she tried stints at tech companies like Google. But her childhood of baking apple pies with her dad, had a stronger hold.

She and two other friends figured there might be a business in it and they started in 2011 with weekend pop-ups in a shipping container in Stable Café’s backyard on Folsom. Another babe and Estrada’s childhood friend from Stockton, Central Valley, Anna Derivi-Castellanos “knew about Stable Cafe, and she walked in and brought a pie to the owner to pitch him on the idea of having a pop up in the shipping container. And he said yes. So that was where we initially were.”

Anna Derivi-Castellanos, left, and Lenore Estrada are two of three co-founders of Three Babes Bakeshop, a pop-up shop based in back of Stable Cafe, at 2128 Folsom St. The two sell pies and other goods every weekend from 9am to 4pm.

They baked from 4 p.m. to midnight in a commercial kitchen in South San Francisco which they rented for $600 per month. “We’d always be there until like 4 a.m.,” said Estrada. “When I first started the business, I didn’t mind working like 20, 24 hours in a row, working all night.”

Before the pandemic, according to Estrada, 80 percent of Three Babes’ sales went to corporate office settings, like delivering a pie for an office birthday party, or serving Google or Twitch employees for breakfast.

That went to zero during the pandemic and she has yet to see them come back. “The downtown return to work hasn’t really picked up yet,” she said.

No matter, she’s had plenty of challenges in the new space on 16th Street. The most recent came after the deluge on New Year’s Eve last year. “Our space flooded,” she said, adding that the coffee counter and bathrooms are still unusable.

In 2024, she hopes to remedy that and to launch some new products, including breakfast pastries and lunchtime offerings.

But for now, she’s putting the spotlight on Three Babes’ Christmas treats: the popular apple pie and bourbon pecan pie, her personal favorite key lime pie, and cookie sampler. That sampler includes a Mexican wedding cookie recipe that provided 1,000 servings for her own wedding, some recipes from Derivi-Castellanos’ grandma and some recipes developed over Three Babes’ good and bad years.

(From left to right) Three Babes’ bourbon pecan pie, classic apple pie, key lime pie and holiday cookie sampler. Photo by Yujie Zhou, Dec. 15, 2023.

Three Babes at 2797 16th Street near Folsom Street. Photo by Yujie Zhou, Dec. 15, 2023.