Laku, the 30-year-old Japanese handcraft boutique at 1098 Valencia St. near 22nd, will close in January, owner Yaeko Yamashita confirmed this week.

The landlord is raising rent, Yamashita said. At 70, she has decided to pack it in rather than try to make the business viable.

“I’m 70 years old,” Yamashita said, adding that she doesn’t have enough energy to find a new location, move the vintage furniture and Japanese paintings on the wall, and start anew.

Already, she was forced to close the store for months last November after getting injured in a hit-and-run accident.

“So sad,” Yamashita said, looking out to Valencia Street on her little stool with her dog Chabo on a recent Tuesday. “The wonderful customers I have.”

Yaeko Yamashita works in the back of Laku on Dec. 14, 2023. Photo by Junyao Yang.

After the hit-and-run last November, Yamashita suffered a broken right leg. She was dealing with other health conditions too, she said.

Just as Yamashita was getting back on her feet, a property manager, Ben Stern at Gaetani Realty, reached out to say she would be evicted from Laku if she did not agree to a $3,800 lease, $900 more than her current rent, according to Yamashita and her friend Andrea Reed.

Soon after that, Yamashita found a 60-day eviction notice on Laku’s door.

The new landlord, who took over the property in September, planned to convert two rooms in the back of the store into a one-bedroom unit, Yamashita said.

The landlord offered to continue leasing her the storefront, but for $3,800 or $900 more than she currently pays for more space. Moreover, she would lose access to a bathroom.

Stern, the property manager, did not respond to requests for comment.

Laku’s walls are decorated with paintings made by the owner Yaeko Yamashita. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 12, 2023.

The increased rent was beyond her reach, Yamashita said. Already she was in financial trouble because she missed last holiday season — the busiest of the year — after the hit-and-run accident last winter. In and out of the hospital four times, Yamashita had no income for nine months, and she only reopened in September.

During this time, Yamashita incurred about $11,000 in back rent for her home, which she shares with two other roommates, Reed said. She is now paying her rent plus $1,000 every month until she catches up.

Yamashita’s friends and family have been communicating with the commercial property manager on her behalf, hoping to extend her lease, and set up a GoFundMe to help with the back rent.

For quite some time, Yamashita’s friends have talked to her about closing the store. Laku is simply not “making financial sense,” said Keiko Fukumura, a friend of the owner.

“But she’s like, ‘I have nothing else to do. This is my life.’” Fukumura said. “She’s holding on with her fingernails, literally. She’s so stubborn, that’s why she’s still around.”

Laku, the 30-year-old Japanese handcraft boutique at 1098 Valencia St., will close on Jan. 13. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 12, 2023.

In part, it is clear that the small store has become a kind of refuge and art project. It’s filled with vintage furniture, fabrics and handmade pieces of art. It has been on Valencia Street at two locations for 30 years, enduring the ups and downs of the business corridor over the years.

Yamashita put up the chandelier. She painted the walls herself and built a small kitchen in the back, where she makes tea and cakes for her friends and neighbors. The pots, pans and kitchenware are all vintage pieces that she has collected.

“She made this beautiful, adorable craft world,” Fukumura said. “But the only thing that’s gonna kick her out is that piece of paper.”

Laku, a staple in the neighborhood, has been on Valencia Street for 30 years. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 14, 2023.

A vintage lamp sits next to a huge mirror and paintings made by Yamashita. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 12, 2023.

Laku, the Japanese handcraft store, is filled with vintage fabrics, handmade gloves and antique Kimono robes. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 12, 2023.

Fingerless gloves in Laku are handmade by Yamashita. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 12, 2023.

On Tuesday, Yamashita opened the store about two hours later than usual, after coming back from a medical appointment. She hasn’t been feeling well physically since the hit-and-run, she said.

“I’ve been kind of tired, having to make money, money, money but not a lot of art,” Yamashita said. “If no store, I can relax and make art.”

However, she can’t help worrying about making a living after shutting the store.

“I’m so low-income,” she said. “I have to make money, but I don’t know what to do.”

For now, Yamishita hopes to carve out a space in the living room of her apartment, where she also sleeps. There, she will put the fabrics and a sewing machine so she can work and sell from home to places like the Asian Art Museum or Etsy, Reed said.

Even so, Reed has concerns. “She will be very isolated working at home. Her whole social world is built on the store, that’s her main contact with the world.”

Laku is located at 1089 Valencia St. It’s open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.