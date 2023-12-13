Annika Hom at the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California chapter awards show on Friday, Dec. 7, 2023
Annika Hom at the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California chapter awards show on Friday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Junyao Yang.

Mission Local did alright at the Society of Professional Journalists’ awards last week. Annika Hom was named the year’s outstanding emerging journalist — of course she was — and Lydia Chávez was recognized for her career achievements.

Our fabulous former intern Christina MacIntosh was also decorated for taking a breaking story about a fire in a housing project and weaving it into a series of hard-hitting articles about broken promises, inhumane conditions, and government negligence — all driven by her relentless, on-the-ground reporting.

Hey, awards are nice. To pull the line from Bull Durham, “I like winning. It’s better than losing.” But what really matters for us here at Mission Local is doing the work. When you read a story in our publication, you’re getting it from a reporter who knocked on a door.

So, again, awards are nice. We win our fair share. But our raison d’être is to cover this neighborhood and this city honestly and authentically and explain to you, the readers, how things work.

Look, it’s December. I get it. Everyone is making their asks. But here’s ours: Please consider donating to Mission Local. I’ve been doing this a long time, friends. And at Mission Local we have the narrowest gap between “the stuff we learn during our reporting” and “the stuff we can put in print for you the readers to know” of any place I’ve ever been.

Donate to our end-of-year campaign here

That’s what makes it work.

So, again, awards are nice. But we can’t pay our staff with awards, nor can I hand an award to the counterman at Mike’s Liquors to buy beer for my colleagues (though I have not yet tried to do this).

Thank you for your support. Onward to 2024.

The Mission Local staff at the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California chapter awards show on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.
The Mission Local staff at the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California chapter awards show on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Junyao Yang.
Mission Local editors at the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California chapter awards show on Friday, Dec. 7, 2023
Mission Local editors at the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California chapter awards show on Friday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Junyao Yang.

Follow Us

Managing Editor/Columnist. Joe was born in San Francisco, raised in the Bay Area, and attended U.C. Berkeley. He never left.

“Your humble narrator” was a writer and columnist for SF Weekly from 2007 to 2015, and a senior editor at San Francisco Magazine from 2015 to 2017. You may also have read his work in the Guardian (U.S. and U.K.); San Francisco Public Press; San Francisco Chronicle; San Francisco Examiner; Dallas Morning News; and elsewhere.

He resides in the Excelsior with his wife and three (!) kids, 4.3 miles from his birthplace and 5,474 from hers.

The Northern California branch of the Society of Professional Journalists named Eskenazi the 2019 Journalist of the Year.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Reply
Leave a comment
Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *