In the company of family, friends and the community, Robyn Sue Fisher and Sen. Scott Weiner cut the red ribbon outside Smitten’s storefront on Tuesday afternoon, almost one month after the Jewish-owned ice creamery was vandalized and tagged with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

“I hope that us reopening this store is a symbol of us coming together and a demonstration of the love and the strength of love in our community,” Fisher said. “I couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

Robyn Sue Fisher and Scott Weiner cut the red ribbon outside Smitten. Nov. 21, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Some 30 people gathered outside the ice creamery on Valencia Street near 20th Street to support Fisher and the store’s reopening — and get a scoop of ice cream.

Fisher created a new flavor — “I choose love” — for the occasion, a reddish-pink blend of strawberry, blueberry and raspberry, with heart-shaped sprinkles on top.

“It’s a little cheesy, but it’s delicious,” said Fisher.

The store was vandalized early on the morning of Oct. 25. Security footage, Fisher says, shows two men who were responsible for graffiti and broken windows that kept the ice cream shop closed for nearly a month. They wrote “Free Palestien” [sic] and “Out the Mission” on a window. They may have written more, Fisher says, but it’s hard to know exactly what it was: For whatever reason, the men saw fit to graffiti the shop’s main windows, then smash them.

Smitten uses liquid nitrogen to make their ice cream, in a unique machine of Robyn Sue Fisher’s creation. Photo by Leo Eskenazi.

Oct. 25 was a difficult day for Fisher. She had her ringer off and slept through a barrage of early morning text messages. But her colleagues went to the store and spoke with police, whom Fisher said are investigating the graffiti and vandalism as an anti-Jewish hate crime. She says she has received no recent updates on the status of the investigation.

“I was shocked. And then fear. And then some anger. Then just sadness and sorrow. Despair — it was heavy,” said Fisher.

Fisher chose Nov. 21 as the day to re-open for a number of reasons. First, it was time to get her 15 employees on-site back to work. She wanted to use the Thanksgiving holiday to thank the community that rallied behind her. And she also wanted to take advantage of dry weather, while she could.

Friends of Fisher’s started a GoFundMe campaign after the incident last month, which brought in over $100,000.

While Fisher stressed that she did not start it — she does appreciate it. The money went to pay her 15 staffers during a month out of work, upgrade lighting and security measures at the store, and the rest, she says, will go to the nascent Courage Museum. Slated to open in 2025, the museum, which will be located at the Presidio, aims to teach empathy and nonviolence and work with San Francisco young people.

“The silver lining of this is that I felt so alone and targeted. And this invisible web that emerged from our community made me feel not alone anymore,” said Fisher.