A San Francisco city commissioner is on track to go to trial for sexual assault and sodomy charges, after a preliminary hearing in his case concluded this week, according to the District Attorney’s office.

William Monroe Palmer II, a member of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department Oversight Board and the DA’s Sentencing Commission, has been accused of assaulting a woman he met after meeting her on the street the night of Aug. 30 and offering her a ride.

According to police witnesses who interviewed the woman after the incident, Palmer brought the woman to his Lower Haight apartment, where he allegedly raped, strangled, and punched her before ultimately deciding to drive her back to a BART station. At that point, the woman told officers that she escaped from his car and ran away.

Public defender Sylvia Cediel, who is representing Palmer, said that “not all facts were presented” during the preliminary hearing, which only included witnesses for the prosecution — and requires a lower burden of proof than a trial.

“While the judge ruled that the case can proceed to trial, I am confident that Mr. Palmer will be fully exonerated when all facts come to light,” Cediel said.

During the preliminary hearing, it was revealed that Palmer’s DNA was not found on the woman’s body or clothes or under her fingernails.

Though she had not initially reported that she was sexually assaulted when officers responded to her 911 call, she did so the next day, and was then screened for sexual assault on Sept. 1.

Palmer and the woman did not know each other prior to the alleged assault, according to statements made on the scene. She was unfamiliar with San Francisco and a Spanish speaker.

Police who responded to the emergency call said they found the woman on Palmer’s block of Scott Street, disheveled and crying. Photos taken by those officers showed a cut and blood on her lip, as well as a cut on her finger.

Earlier this month, Palmer pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include sodomy by use of force, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, and sexual battery by restraint.

Palmer, who remains in jail, will be held to answer on all five charges after the preliminary hearing. He will be arraigned on Dec. 13.