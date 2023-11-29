San Francisco police officers testified today that the woman allegedly sexually assaulted by a city commissioner in late August said she did not know her assailant when he approached her in the Mission District and offered her a ride.

William Palmer, who sits on two city commissions, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim, whose name has not been disclosed, on Aug. 30.

Palmer, 53, was arrested on Nov. 9 for sodomy and sexual battery. He became a small celebrity upon his release from prison in 2019 after more than 30 years, and became an advocate for reentry programs before being appointed to the first-ever Sheriff’s Oversight Board in 2021 and the Reentry Council on the city’s Sentencing Commission.

Sgt. Meighan Lyons of the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Victims Unit testified during Palmer’s preliminary hearing today that the victim, who was identified as Lina in court, accepted a ride from Palmer, a stranger, while she was walking from a bar to a Mission BART station because “he was being very nice and polite.”

The case raises questions about vetting of city officials: Palmer had also been arrested in May following an alleged violent incident with his girlfriend, but was reappointed to his post as a sheriff oversight board member this summer by the Board of Supervisors. Board President Aaron Peskin has since called for Palmer’s resignation.

The encounter allegedly took place between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Lina was unfamiliar with San Francisco and investigators said they were unable to determine which BART station or which area of the Mission she was in.

Once in Palmer’s car, Lyons said, Lina agreed to go to Palmer’s home in the Lower Haight to drink some beer.

After the pair arrived at Palmer’s house, however, Lina told investigators that Palmer “became aggressive” and sexually assaulted her. Officers who took Lina’s statements said she claimed Palmer punched her in the face and strangled her, causing her to nearly black out.

“She felt as if her eyes went black, then she came back to,” testified SFPD Officer Alexander Ortega today. “He released his arms and she was able to see again.”

Ultimately, Palmer offered to drive Lina back to BART, and the two left his apartment together, court filings allege. At this point, Lina told officers, she escaped by jumping out of the car at a stoplight and running to a neighboring house.

Ortega said that surveillance footage from Palmer’s street confirms Lina’s story: It shows the woman suddenly exit the car and run toward another house, while Palmer stops his car, reverses toward the woman, and eventually gets out of the car to pursue her. The video was not shown in court.

Photos entered into evidence today also showed some of her injuries: A cut and bloodied lip, a cut on her finger where Palmer allegedly bit her, and photos of her neck where she alleged she was strangled.

Palmer, who remains in jail, has been charged with sodomy by use of force, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, and sexual battery by restraint.

It is unclear why it took more than a month for Palmer to be arrested, despite the victim reporting the physical assault the night of the incident and revealing that she was sexually assaulted a day later. The case was sent to the Special Victims Unit on Sept. 1, and Lina was then screened for sexual assault — Lyons revealed today that no other DNA beside her own was found on Lina or her clothes.

Palmer himself was mostly quiet, but would occasionally nod in agreement or shake his head as he heard testimony. Members of the United Playaz, a local violence prevention and youth development organization, appeared in court to support the accused commissioner.

When Special Agent Armand Armas, who arrested Palmer and searched his home, testified that Palmer’s apartment was “small,” Palmer chuckled and shook his head, saying, “It’s not small.”

Asked whether Palmer intends to step down from any city bodies, including the Sheriff’s Oversight Board, Palmer’s public defender Sylvia Cediel declined to comment. Palmer is not expected to testify in the preliminary hearing but may ultimately be called to the stand if the case goes to trial.

Palmer, who was incarcerated as a teenager and released in 2019 at almost 50 years old, has faced additional troubles with the law. Court filings in this case show that in addition to the domestic violence allegations earlier this year and another 2020 arrest, Palmer was also on probation as a juvenile for “lewd acts with three younger minors.”

The victim will not testify in the preliminary hearing, according to prosecutor Katherine Wells, but will ultimately be called to testify if the case goes to trial.

The prosecution will call one additional witness to testify in the hearing tomorrow morning before a judge determines whether the case has probable cause to move forward.