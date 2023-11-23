Managing Editor and Columnist Joe Eskenazi is known for regularly dropping pop culture references into his columns. Some are well known while others can be more obscure, and still others might require a Google search to decode. Mission Local’s Pop Culture Challenge asks you, the reader, to out-reference Joe.

The last challenge was in response to Joe’s description of Mayor London Breed’s ballot proposals: “There’s plenty of incongruous stuff in both, but parsing their content feels a bit like scoffing at physics incongruities in a ‘Star Trek’ episode.” The best effort to outdo Joe’s reference came from Daniel Seiberling who suggested, “the proposals veer into the type of alternate reality that is typically occupied by David Lynch’s protagonists.” Daniel, we’ll be in touch to get you your tote bag!

Pop Culture Challenge #6

Joe’s recent column discussed alleged corruption in the Department of Building Inspection. He wrote, “Spotting [Bernie] Curran on a building’s inspection record is a bit like seeing G. Gordon Liddy as a scheduled speaker on an ethics panel”.

Once again: We do not want you to decode or explain Eskenazi’s reference. Rather, can you think of a better and/or funnier cultural reference when seeing the red flag of Bernie Curran’s signature?