Mission Local, a nonprofit news site based in San Francisco, is looking for a Development Associate to help the newsroom with fundraising.

We are a small, nonprofit newsroom with a 10-member board of experienced newsroom executives, a growing staff, and a need to professionalize our fundraising operation.

The application closes on January 11, 2024. This is a full-time, in-person position, and we are seeking applicants who can work from our Mission District offices in San Francisco.

Duties include:

Donors: Mission Local relies heavily on reader donors, both those giving small and large dollar amounts. Your duties would include finding new donors, particularly high-value donors, and maintaining relationships with current donors. You would be required to find potential donors, set up meetings, follow-up after meetings, and track donor status. Corporate sponsors: We have not had a corporate sponsorship program, but are interested in developing one. Your duties would include creating a corporate sponsorship program in your first year on the job, and reaching out to San Francisco and Bay Area corporations interested in partnerships. Small business advertising: A small percentage of Mission Local’s revenue comes from advertising, but we are looking to expand that. Your duties would include identifying Mission District and San Francisco businesses interested in advertising on our site, setting up meetings with those businesses, implementing ad buys, and maintaining relationships. Other donor management: Your duties would also include 1) Executing the end-of-year email campaign, including producing the final report for NewsMatch, 2) Managing our donor database and using it to keep us informed as to how we are progressing through the year, and updating our list of supporters on the site.

We are looking for those who are proficient in Excel, Little Green Light, and the ability to assemble decks. Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator experience both help.

We are looking for applicants with at least one year of experience and real drive and enthusiasm for local news.

If interested in applying, please send a cover letter and resume with relevant work experience to applications@missionlocal.com.

Mission Local is an equal opportunity employer regardless of any class or status, including but not limited to race, gender, sex, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, disability status, veteran status, or any other protected characteristics.

Mission Local is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit news organization headquartered in San Francisco since 2008. In 2014, Mission Local became independent from UC Berkeley, where it had been a news lab, and in 2022 we put together our board. We now have a full-time staff of nine reporters and editors, with a rotating cast of one to two interns.

In every news metric, Mission Local is strong: Our readership is outstanding for a local news outlet, we have intense demand for our internship program from top schools across the country, and we are award-winning — just this year, we have been tapped for honors from the Institute for Nonprofit News, the Society for Professional Journalists, and the San Francisco Press Club.