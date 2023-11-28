Tempting fate. Playing games. That’s what supervisors were accused of today after they failed to pass a state-mandated housing plan by its Nov. 24 deadline, bringing San Francisco one step closer to losing local development control and millions of dollars in state housing funding.

And, despite the years that San Francisco officials have had to create a state-compliant housing element — a plan that outlines the construction of some 82,000 homes in eight years — before precipitating negative consequences, the Land Use and Transportation Committee of the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution asking for one thing: More time.



“I have to say, I think it’s okay to have more time to get it right,” said Supervisor Myrna Melgar. “We have no power to compel them to do so … but I think it’s OK to ask.”

The full Board of Supervisors will vote on the extension resolution tomorrow, but the state is not compelled to grant it. It could ignore the request and, in fact, staff with the City Attorney’s Office said today that they expected a “corrective action” letter from the state given the city’s failure to pass a compliant housing element.

That letter would initiate a 30-day countdown that requires San Francisco to implement the state’s revisions or risk consequences, like the loss of millions in transit and affordable housing funding, and loss of local development control.

Though no letter arrived as of the meeting, deputy city attorney Andrea Ruiz-Esquide told the supervisors to expect one. “I think the letter will be coming soon,” she said.

“It’s not worth the theater,” said Annie Fryman, a former legislative aide of Sen. Scott Wiener’s now working for the housing nonprofit SPUR. “I think that that’s a serious mistake of this city, given the consequences that are on the table for us.”

For supervisors and community groups, the delay was not theater, but concerns about affordability: Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan, echoed by Supervisor Dean Preston and community groups like the Race & Equity in Planning Coalition and the Council of Community Housing Organizations, said the present housing element failed to adequately address how some 46,000 affordable units would be built in eight years’ time.

“San Francisco will not be able to achieve its 2023-2031 affordable housing production goals with a singular focus on private development policies and practices,” the resolution states.

Supporters expressed concern that passing the housing element as it stands would thus allow policies that harm poorer San Franciscans and “not ultimately advance” the goal of building affordable housing.

Indeed, supervisors worried that state mandates were endangering the current affordable housing stock and future production. An October letter from the state told San Francisco officials they must change local inclusionary housing rules to abide by the State Density Bonus Law, and an earlier iteration of the plan suggested demolishing non-occupied rent-controlled housing in certain instances.

Amendments by the Planning Department and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and passed by the committee Monday took the demolition of rent-controlled housing off the table, but the proposed changes to the state density bonus law were not addressed.

Meanwhile, residents and members of pro-development groups like SPUR, the Housing Action Coalition, and YIMBY Action decried the eleventh hour delay.

“We are tempting fate, flirting with disaster,” Jake Price of the Housing Action Coalition said. “I’d like us to please pass this today, and pass it at the full board tomorrow.”

Indeed, the state’s October letter warned San Francisco urgently needs to adopt its 18 corrective actions, including skipping Planning Commission hearings outside of high-need areas and amending inclusionary housing law. The letter said a difficult permitting process was the major culprit, and noted it took more than 500 days on average to entitle a project in San Francisco under existing policies.

For her part, Melgar said she was “fully confident” that the board will pass a compliant housing element before the deadline alongside Monday’s amendments — even if it’s by the skin of their teeth.