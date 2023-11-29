The California housing department has once again made it clear: It’s watching San Francisco.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar said that 45 minutes before Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the city received an anticipated “corrective action” letter from the state.

The city, the state noted, had failed to fix its 82,000-unit building plan, the so-called housing element, and meet its first deadline to pass a compliant outline of future housing production.

Make the needed changes, it warned, or risk decertification and a bevy of penalties.

And, by the way, it added, the state advised striking an amendment approved on Monday by the Land Use and Transportation committee.

“The new amendments could potentially limit the impact of the Ordinance,” the letter states. “To safely ensure that the City implements this Action on time, HCD recommends that the Board of Supervisors pass the Ordinance without these or additional substantive amendments.”

The supervisors declined the state’s advice. Instead, they unanimously voted to postpone the legislation a week, feeling comfortable that they could rectify the legislation before a Dec. 28 deadline.

“If we vote on it today or next week … it still leaves us … a good two weeks before the corrective action compliance,” Supervisor Myrna Melgar.

At issue was an amendment by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman to require a conditional use authorization — adding a step in the process — before demolishing a unit if the building was constructed in 1923 or earlier. He also aimed to hear an amendment at Thursday’s Planning Commission to prevent “monster homes,” which was not explicitly mentioned in the state’s letter.

“We are in the era where we are not trying to have as many conditional use authorizations,” Mandelman said. “To do that, we needed to amend the streamlining legislation.”

Pro-development advocacy groups said adding those amendments was “tempting fate,” potentially dragging out the process and setting up failure in meeting the Dec. 28 deadline. Failure to meet the deadline threatens the loss of millions of dollars in transit and affordable housing funds, a loss of local control, and potential vulnerability to lawsuits.

Still, Melgar remained confident in passing the housing element by the deadline.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Shamann Walton questioned the broader legislation, particularly about cutting developer fees from affordable housing projects. He said his district builds affordable housing successfully without cutting fees, which purportedly incentivizes developers to build.

“What are we trying to accomplish here? Just giving anything to a developer makes no sense to me,” Walton said. With few answers, he ultimately decided to vote to postpone by a week.

Supervisor Connie Chan, who co-sponsored a resolution with Board President Aaron Peskin to delay the deadline, pushed back on the state’s mandates on certain issues, she said. She was “disappointed to see how [the housing element process] continues to unfold. The goalposts continue to move away from us … as we try to comply,” Chan said.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey cautioned he’d rather San Francisco “be an example of how to comply, instead of a cautionary tale of how not to.” Still, he, too, voted to postpone decision-making by a week.

“We are cutting it close,” Melgar said. “However, this is a complicated city.”

The supervisors voted unanimously to continue the legislation to Dec. 5.