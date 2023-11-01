A massive, $1 billion school bond initially slated for the March 2024 ballot has now been tentatively bumped to November. If and when it formally makes the ballot, it will be voters’ first look at a school bond since 2016. And, though that bond coasted to victory with almost 80 percent of the vote, much has changed in the ensuing years. This crucial bond would come at a time when the San Francisco Unified School District is more unsettled — and support of this bond is more uncertain.

In order to receive the necessary 55 percent of the vote, the bond would need a political unity campaign and heavy support from labor. Right now, it has neither.

District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton says that, without more assurances that the district won’t shutter schools in his district, he will not back it.

“A lot of things that are in the air that have not been cleared,” Walton said.

Rudy Gonzalez, the secretary-treasurer of San Francisco Building Trades, said he, too, is skeptical, calling the district’s billion-dollar proposal vague.

“I’m unaware that the school district has even taken the necessary steps to place it on the ballot,” said Gonzalez.

The school bond, which would allow the district to borrow between $950 million and $1.2 billion, would be used to update facilities, feed students, enhance school security, and improve technology, among other expenses, according to the district.

The district had planned to seek the school board’s approval earlier this month, and place the bond before voters in March. But the district issued an update last week, and said the bond will instead be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, ballot, stating that the district needs additional time for community engagement and to further refine the bond project planning.

It remains unknown when the school board will discuss and finalize the matter. Regardless of the process that led to the delay, things may now work out more favorably for the district.

“Almost always in San Francisco, polling shows that a November electorate is more favorable to a bond measure or tax increase than a lower-turnout primary electorate,” said Eric Jaye, a veteran political strategist.

Jaye noted that the main advantage is that more progressive young voters, who are more likely to be renters, would come out in November in support of a school bond funded via property taxes.

Additionally, Jaye thinks that the district, indeed, needs more time to get community input, given the cascade of political opposition: They need to “get their politics in order before they ask people to give a billion dollars.”

“They’re in a political battle with their constituents at the same time they need their constituents to support a massive bond measure.”

“The political environment is toxic for them right now,” Jaye continued. “To pass a major bond measure, you need to unify the city and they are, through their actions, dividing it. They’re going in the wrong direction, politically.”

Indeed, the school district has much on its plate right now: Last month, a teacher strike was averted after an all-night bargaining session; the fiasco affecting the district’s multi-million dollar payroll system is still interfering with teacher pay; and Gonzalez’s union-labor brethren are still in negotiations and have authorized a strike vote, leading to the potential of sympathy strikes by other workers.

A long line of teachers waited in an hours-long in line at Balboa High on Wednesday, Oct. 11, to vote for a strike. Ultimately, 97 percent of them voted to do so.

Supervisor Joel Engardio introduced a ballot measure in September to let eighth-grade students in San Francisco take algebra at school, the latest front in a long-brewing war over when advanced math topics should be introduced to students. And school facilities are in dire need of improvements, as shown in a school district map.

Facility condition index map of SFUSD from the district’s assessment presentation in Oct, 2022.

“The question is: Is the leadership of the district able to focus on this while there are more urgent issues?” Gonzalez asked.

The district has historically been successful in approving bonds: Nearly 80 percent of San Francisco voters greenlit the $744 million 2016 bond; a 2011 bond that authorized a $531 million debt saw a 71 percent approval and, in 2006, a $450 million bond passed with about 73 percent of the vote.

The 2016 bond, the district’s most recent, was used for creating a new campus for Mission Bay School, and new buildings for Hillcrest Elementary School and Tule Elk Park Early Education School, as well as modernizing 14 school campuses, providing more nutritious meals for students, and improving outdoor learning spaces.

Even with multiple ongoing fires, veteran political consultant Jim Ross said that only one actor truly matters: Labor. As long as unions at the district support the bond and no well-heeled opposition emerges, the bond is likely to pass.

“San Franciscans universally support increases for funding for education,” Ross concluded. “One of the paths to pass these measures is to get unity to support it.”

Whether unity and staunch labor backing can be achieved, however, remains the billion-dollar question.