The back and forth regarding Mayor London Breed’s legislation to remove barriers for new housing continued Monday afternoon at the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation committee, spotlighting concerns about the legislation’s push to ease the demolition of rent-controlled housing in certain circumstances.

The committee carried on the discussion of the legislation and planning code changes and its members, Myrna Melgar, Dean Preston and Aaron Peskin, voted 3-0 to approve the amendments exempting some housing projects from neighborhood notification, giving authority to the Planning Department to greenlight state density bonus projects and foregoing hearings that would potentially postpone approvals for certain senior housing projects and projects on large lots. But the discussion on Monday shed light on a particular topic: Demolition of rent-controlled housing.

District 6 supervisor Matt Dorsey and District 8 supervisor Rafael Mandelman also joined the meeting. The committee agreed to continue the discussion at the next committee meeting on Oct. 16 before it reaches the full board.

Breed on April 18 introduced the housing streamlining legislation with Supervisor Joel Engardio, in an effort to accelerate housing production and catch up with the city’s mandate to build 82,000 new homes, half of them affordable, in the next eight years. If the city fails to reach its goal, the state’s Housing and Community Development Department will take away the city’s local authority and state funding for development.

Dorsey noted that, as a renter himself, he wants to find out if the legislation would affect rent control.

When asked if the bill would remove rent-controlled housing, Planning Department manager Aaron Starr said it would not: Any units demolished would have to be replaced.

Rich Hillis, the director of the Planning Department, said later in an interview that the type of housing that can be demolished without a hearing is narrowed down to a single-family home or potentially a two-unit structure that doesn’t have tenants or an eviction history and isn’t a historic building.

Hillis said that his department is generally focusing on streets such as Geary, California and Lombard that haven’t seen a lot of housing.

“So I think the question is a demo of a single-family home at 1,200 square feet where you’re replacing it with three units that are all 1,200 square feet,” Hillis said. “Is that something we want to encourage or discourage as a city?”

Aaron Peskin, President of the Board of Supervisors, reflected on the planning code and its history, admitting that as a result of decades of overlapping layers of work, the code needs to be vetted and updated.

“I think it does make sense to go through and figure out whether or not a can of peas is outdated and needs to be thrown out,” Peskin said. “But I think you’ve got to look at each and every can and determine whether it still has a shelf life and it’s still edible and still has some utility.”

Peskin emphasized community engagement when working on a bill. He also brought up how he discourages monster homes but encourages adding density while maintaining affordable rates to solve the housing crisis.

He also pointed out that there will be vexatious litigants who abuse the system. District 5 supervisor Dean Preston said after reviewing the bill, he would want more clarity from Planning on “different rights of neighbors round demolitions and receiving 311 notifications.”

Preston also said he is concerned by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development’s push for demolition of rent controlled units. Preston welcomes the mayor’s office to be present at a meeting in the future to discuss the bill; the Planning Department on Monday once again answered questions that were directed to the mayor’s office.

District 8 supervisor Rafael Mandelman, also questioned whether the bill will hurt rent controlled housing. But he said, the board has “allowed a level of process to develop over time that is impeding” housing.

“How do we make sure there’s not a tsunami of speculative evictions that have been held in check all these decades by this process?” Mandelman asked, acknowledging that the concern raised by tenant activists and other members of the public is valid. “We’ve been bleeding rent control units for a long long time and many in my district”

As the city plans to demolish smaller rent-controlled units to make way for more density, Myrna Melgar, the chair of the committee and District 7 supe, called for a cost-benefit analysis to have a better idea of how much rent controlled housing would be impacted by the city’s plan to approve 82,000 new homes by 2031.

“I think probably not that much because most of this is geared towards a larger development,” Melgar said. “iIt’s really small potatoes in terms of the rest of what’s in this legislation, which is the big number.”

About a dozen residents, tenant activists and nonprofit representatives showed up at the chamber and around 60 called in to join public comment, taking turns to show support or opposition to the legislation.

Molly Goldberg, executive director of Anti-Displacement Coalition, says she disagrees with Hillis, pointing out that the legislation disproportionately impacts low-income tenants and in-law tenants.