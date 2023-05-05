When Herman McCoy parked his car and rushed inside Casa Adelante, an affordable housing complex on 16th Street, to grab the keys to his new apartment, a tow truck was already taking his car. That was the start of McCoy’s pricey parking problems. During the first nine months of his lease at 2828 16th St., the neighborhood’s strict parking rules continued to confuse him, costing him $5,000 in tickets and tow fees, he said. The 57-year-old is far from alone.

Since 2020, the northeast Mission has added 732 new affordable units without adding any parking. State and local law eliminated parking requirements for certain projects, arguing it brought more density and encouraged “transit-first” living.

But, this ideal inadvertently punishes low-income tenants with cars, tenants said.

With few on-street parking spots nearby, affordable housing residents along 16th Street say they’ve collected mountains of fines, wasted hours hunting for a space, and suffered health issues from rising at dawn to move their cars for street sweeping.

“You feel hopeless,” said Nina Flowers, who moved into La Fénix at 1950 Mission St. in 2021. Her first year she racked up $2,500 in ticket fees. Her car was booted twice.

Another La Fénix resident, Andrea, declared at 4 a.m. while her sister moved her car: “It’s so unfair.”

As a new city parking regulation comes to northeast Mission, residents worry a proposed affordable housing development at Potrero Bus Yard may worsen conditions, adding 500 more units to an especially dense 16th Street.

Flowers rises at dawn “every day, 365 days a year” to keep her spot and avoid street sweeping. As a single mother whose baby has down-syndrome, it’s hard to shuffle her kids to school on the bus. Policies meant to disincentivize cars are “elitist,” she said. “Rich people still keep their cars.”

Higher-income tenants own and use cars at higher rates, and an overwhelming majority — 80 percent — park in a garage, according to a 2019 SFMTA survey. Meanwhile 36 percent of low-income tenants citywide park on the street, meaning a higher likelihood of fines and break-ins.

Officials justify the lack of parking in affordable housing projects by pointing to city data showing low-income residents’ low car ownership rates. About 47 percent of those earning less than $100,000 annually have at least one car.

But 81 percent of families own cars, according to the city. Using those metrics, more than 344 tenants in the 732 affordable units in the northeastern Mission own cars. Some 235 tenants planned for the bus yard will also likely own cars.

None of the new Mission developments officially report car ownership. About one-third to one-half of households own cars at a family complex 2060 Folsom St., estimated Carrie Swing, a resident services supervisor at Chinatown Community Development Center who works at the building.

Low-income tenants “still own cars, as we well know,” said Peter Papadopoulos, the senior land use policy analyst at the Mission Economic Development Agency. “And when they do, it’s out of critical necessity.”

The city survey states 22 percent of low-income persons drive to work, as do 40 percent of families with one child and 49 percent of families with two children.” While McCoy lives in front of a bus stop and just four blocks from BART, he said using transit to get to his desk clerk graveyard shifts in Chinatown proved difficult.

Kevin Ortiz, a co-founder of people of color transit-focused organization Mission Destino, said this demonstrates how sometimes policy is at odds with reality. Until transit infrastructure is reliable and safe, tenants prefer to keep their cars. Unintentionally or not, that becomes “a tax on poor people.”

The cost of a cheaper home

In 2010, PODER SF activists Alicia Briceño, Aracely Lara, Miriam Zamora and Maria Aviles sought a solution to the rapid displacement ravaging the Mission in the early 2000s. They set their sights on a former Department of Public Works parking lot between Folsom and 17th streets, hoping to develop it into housing.

By last June, 126 deeply affordable units for families and transitional-aged youth, alongside a vibrant park. “The vision was to be able to help low-income families,” Aviles said that day.

A major motive to eliminate parking is the $40,000 to $75,000 extra cost per unit for a parking space, a financial disincentive when per-unit costs reach more than $700,000 in San Francisco. Parking spots also take away space that could otherwise go to housing.

In 2008, Supervisor Aaron Peskin pushed legislation separating parking costs from unit costs in new buildings with 10 units or more. Sen. Scott Wiener’s Senate Bill 50 also prevents parking at new developments in transit-rich areas.

“California’s housing shortage hurts our most vulnerable communities, our environment, our economy,” said Sen. Wiener about SB50 in a press release.

These policies unintentionally created a separate price for poorer car-owning tenants. Some residents wonder whether the savings on a subsidized home is worth the extra cost in fines or break-in repairs.

A Latina mother who asked not to be named said her car has been broken into three times since moving into the affordable building at 2060 Folsom St. Parking has been “terrible,” she said in Spanish – so terrible that she has considered moving out over the car situation.

When some tenants sold their cars, they later regretted it, Swing, the resident coordinator at 2060 Folsom St., said. When she taught classes in the building, she regularly overheard siblings squabble about the situation: “‘I can’t do soccer anymore, because mom has to take my brother to flute lessons on the bus.’”

Despite the blue handicap sign hanging from Alfonso’s rearview mirror, he still competes for limited street parking. There are zero handicap spots at 2060 Folsom St. The 60-year-old immigrant guesses he must have paid $1,200 in total fines – the rent for a subsidized apartment. t

Transit isn’t an option to reach his bagel delivery job in Burlingame, a suburb 16 miles south of San Francisco, a job that requires he drive as far as Santa Cruz at times. Alfonso’s shifts start early, before bus lines even start running, he said in Spanish. “It’s a huge problem.”

Some residents suggested the city should implement discounted parking permits for affordable housing tenants, a car-share program, and disability parking. All affordable housing developments in the neighborhood have bike parking, though at 2060 Folsom much of it is taken by children’s bikes, Swing said.

Swing agreed that the lack of disability parking has rattled residents. “Maybe going forward we will have better transit, but it doesn’t quite match up right now,” Swing said. “The utopian ideas don’t match.”

One-time Donation amount $ Monthly Donation amount $ Annually Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now