Daniel Lurie on stage giving a speech, announcing that he is running for San Francisco mayor for 2024. Photo by Xueer Lu. September 26, 2023.

Join us next Friday evening at 6 p.m. for a conversation between Daniel Lurie, the latest San Francisco mayoral candidate, and our very own Joe Eskenazi, Mission Local’s managing editor, at Manny’s at 3092 16th St.

Eskenazi will sit down with Tipping Point founder and San Francisco mayoral contender Lurie, who last month tossed his hat into the ring in the race to unseat Mayor Breed.

The two will engage in topics on the city’s deeply rooted issues, why these problems aren’t getting solved — and what Lurie would do about it. 

See our previous coverage and Eskenazi’s column on Lurie’s announcement to run for mayor. 

The event on Oct 27 will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and you can register here for $15. 

