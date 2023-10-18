The annual Lit Crawl, the biggest literature event in San Francisco, is returning to the Mission this weekend — and we have prepared an interactive map so you can plan your entire night.

Toggle between time, themes and locations of the 45 different events taking place this coming Saturday, from 5 to 9 p.m, so you can see how far one event is from another. You can also take a look at the entire list of events to find events to attend.

As the finale of Litquake, Lit Crawl brings authors, artists, and publishers out to the Mission for a one-night literary bash. This year, Lit Crawl will be held at 19 locations scattered throughout the Mission, mostly between South Van Ness Avenue and Valencia Street.

All the events will take place Saturday evening across three time slots:

5 to 6 p.m.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

8 to 9 p.m..

A 30-minute intermission between each time slot allows attendees to move to the next spot.

A few highlights:

Poetry and proses will be shared at the Eric Quezada Center at 518 Valencia St. to highlight the role of literature in the times of crisis.

Black creators will be exploring themes of belonging, reclamation, and insistence at Red Poppy Art House at 2698 Folsom St.

Readings will be presented by members of SEIU Local 1021, which represents thousands of workers across San Francisco.

And check out our live reporting on Lit Crawl from last year.