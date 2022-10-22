San Francisco’s biggest literature night, Lit Crawl, will be back from 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22. Mission Local will be on the scene to capture the 30 free literary events happening throughout the Mission.

As the annual finale of Litquake , Lit Crawl is a one-night literary pub crawl in the Mission. Readers can meet with authors, poets and publishers across different venues. This year, 12 bars, bookstores and galleries will host. Most are located between 15th and 24th streets on Valencia and Mission Street.

Meet them this Saturday in the Mission.

Don’t know where to go? Follow our guide below. You can select the tags that you’re interested in, and click on each box to see the details. And there is a map below to help you see all the events at each venue.

Save this page. Mission Local reporters will be on the scene. The events with reporting and videos will be highlighted on Saturday. So, even if you can’t make it, you can get a sense of it.

Want to plan your route? The map shows all the venues for the Lit Crawl Night. Click on the dot to see the event name at each phase.