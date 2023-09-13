New Covid-19 vaccines are on their way, and expected to begin arriving at hospitals and health sites by the end of this week to help combat the recent covid case surge and provide better protection against current variants.

All San Franciscans six months and older are urged to get vaccinated against both Covid-19 and flu this fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Health care providers will be prioritized for both Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

San Francisco also offers vaccination to individuals without health insurance or who face barriers to access vaccination through a network of Health Department-affiliated sites, like the Mission Neighborhood Health Center and the Castro-Mission Health Center.

In the Mission, local groups like the Latino Task Force are also preparing for the incoming vaccines. Diane Jones, the Unidos en Salud site leader and a former HIV nurse, said that she witnessed an “increase in demand” at the 24th Street health site as mini-surges of covid cases emerged these past weeks.

The 24th and Capp site, like other community sites across the city, will get its batch of vaccines early next week, according to the health department. The site had recently increased its hours to meet demand during this recent surge and is planning a “triple vax” campaign in the coming months for covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The updated Covid-19 vaccines are from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and follow approval from the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized both on Monday.

In addition to getting vaccinated, DPH also recommended that San Fransiscans stay home if sick, wear tight-fitting masks in crowded spaces, and keep covid testing kits at home.

You can visit the city’s website for more information regarding vaccine locations, Covid-19 resources and relevant information.