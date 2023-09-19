Our first pop culture quiz did not go well and we had no winner. I’m to blame as it was confusing: We don’t want you to identify Joe’s reference. We want you to come up with a better one!

So, here is another attempt and an example of what we would like to see – basically an answer that would replace Joe’s reference.

In this week’s column on San Francisco’s toilet paper spending, Joe describes the budgetary add-back process — during which organizations plead for city money — as “a spectacle: Competing community groups are made to line up and tell piteous tales during public hearings like a deranged municipal version of ‘Queen for a Day.’”

Do you have a better pop culture reference in which someone has to plead their case?

My candidate would be: competing community groups…

are made to line up and be as convincing as Chris Gardner (the Will Smith character) trying to get hired by a brokerage firm in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

We will choose the winner on Friday and the prize is a Mission Local tote bag!