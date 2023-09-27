Last Week’s Results

So you may remember that the trivia challenge from Joe’s column on the city’s budget described the budgetary add-back process — during which organizations plead for city money — as “a spectacle: Competing community groups are made to line up and tell piteous tales during public hearings like a deranged municipal version of ‘Queen for a Day.'”

We asked for a pop culture reference in which someone has to plead their case.

The entries were excellent. Peter Wong suggested: Community groups must come to public hearings and plead for desired funding like petitioners seeking the favor of “Game Of Thrones”‘ King Joffrey.

Eve Harris suggested: …community groups had to line up to sing and dance for their metaphorical supper. They strive to hit the high notes with moves as smooth as Mayor London Breed at a nightclub during COVID lockdown.

We disqualified the funny Harris entry because it wasn’t strictly a pop culture reference.

In the end, we favored Julian Bermudez’s entry that community groups have to show City Hall “What they got” like the giant heads from Rick and Morty. So Bermudez takes home the tote bag this week!

This Week’s Contest

In this week’s column, Joe describes the vacant lot at 22nd and Mission Streets as “An imposing jet-black fence, unlovely sloping wasteland and a vast puddle resembling the putrid swimmin’ hole Sheriff Andy Taylor would’ve told Opie to avoid.”

Is there a better pop culture reference for the barren lot and vast puddle?