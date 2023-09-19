More snaps from the Mission And that’s what the sidewalk says It’s out there The world turned upside down Just let that sink in Ten-52 RIP Lucca More SNAPS Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again. Follow Us Sara Miles saramiles.miles@gmail.com Volunteer and author of the daily newsletter. I'm a writer who’s covered wars, politics, and religion. I’ve lived in the Mission for over 30 years, and have appreciated the work of Mission Local since it began. More by Sara Miles