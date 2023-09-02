A two-alarm fire burned near Mission and 26th streets in the wee hours of Thursday morning, sending one person to the hospital with minor inhalation injuries, according to Battalion Chief Kevin McKeon, who was on the scene.

The fire struck an abandoned building at 2975 Mission St., according to Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter, the San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson.

A cause for the fire had not been determined, Baxter said. Fire investigators were on the scene early Thursday morning.

Two buildings next door were affected. Both are commercial buildings that were unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no residents were displaced.

McKeon said the department received the first call regarding the fire around 12:07 a.m. The two-alarm fire was extinguished as of 1 a.m., added Baxter, and involved more than 70 firefighters and more than 20 vehicles, including fire engines.

Firefighters gathered on Mission Street and Lilac Street, an alley running parallel to Mission, to combat the blaze.

Surge Dindral, a current resident and former president of a condo building located nearby, at 2987 Mission St., watched as firefighters gathered outside of his home. Other residents stood nearby, some swathed in blankets. Dindral said that all 12 residents of the building had been evacuated safely while the fire burned.

Shortly thereafter, around 1:40 a.m., Dindral and the other residents were allowed to return to their homes.

On Thursday morning, shopkeepers in the adjacent buildings were busy sweeping away water from their flooded stores.

Fire engines and fire fighters combatted a 2-alarm blaze early Thursday morning that struck a vacant building. Photo by Haley Parsley. September 14, 2023.

Fire engines and fire fighters combatted a 2-alarm blaze early Thursday morning that struck a vacant building. Photo by Haley Parsley. September 14, 2023.

A 2-alarm fire struck a vacant building on the 2900 block of Mission Street early Thursday morning. Photo courtesy the San Francisco Fire Department. September 14, 2023.