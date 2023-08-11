Every day, San Franciscans rise to roam the earth. They commute, stroll, and drive, most unaware that beneath their feet lie thousands of graves.

Beth Winegarner, Mission Local’s copy editor, an essayist, and author, met with this reporter to discuss the upcoming release of her new book: “San Francisco’s Forgotten Cemeteries: A Buried History.” Set to release on August 28, it will be the seventh book Winegarner has published.

Beth Winegarner. Photo courtesy of the author.

Winegarner’s latest book, a combination of storytelling and investigative journalism, dives into the many cemeteries that ascribe San Francisco’s history. Winegarner discusses the burial, relocation, and oversight of the city’s earliest cemeteries, which, until recently, left thousands of the deceased forgotten.

We caught up with Winegarner to learn more about her research process, and what it means to honor San Francisco’s forgotten history.

How did the idea occur to you to write about this topic, which is so niche but full of substance?

I do have a strong relationship to the land — one of the reasons why I decided to start researching the cemeteries was that I’ve been living in San Francisco for close to 20 years, but I still felt slightly disconnected from it. So I started to research its history, and see what would really interest me. I’m very interested in what’s beneath the surface.

Then I wrote on the corpse roads, for Mission Local. It started with that research, and then I started writing. At some point I realized, I have to write a book, ’cause there’s just too much interesting stuff here. And it just snowballed. I could not stop researching. So really, for every little thing, I’d think, “I wonder what else I can learn about this that will add more to the story.”

I noticed a great balance presented in your book, between investigative journalism and human narratives. How did you maintain that balance?

Well, human narratives, that’s sort of the key to journalism, isn’t it? You always want your central characters to inform the readers what the point of it all is. As a journalist, writing this book that was largely based on the journalism of the 19th century was really fun — going into newspaper archives and finding these old articles.

What was the most interesting aspect of looking at those old clips — what surprised you the most?

Even though most of the stories were written by white men, who definitely had their own agenda in doing so, for the most part they were accurate in what they were saying — you know, “We need to do a better job of relocating these cemeteries. Horrible things are happening, why is the city doing nothing about this?”

Are there any lessons that we can use for our future as a city?

It would be great if more places who looked at the possibility of relocating their dead could instead find a way to keep them where they are. I think that the less people are connected to those dead, the less likely they are to think very respectfully about it. I mean, these people were some of the earliest to live in San Francisco. Many of them were indigenous, who were here first.

We shouldn’t leave them behind in that way.

What were the challenges of researching something where there were so many gaps, with so many unmarked graves and unanswered questions? Did anything in particular bother you about that?

Many things have been lost over the years — for example, while I was researching City Cemetery up in Lincoln Park, I discovered that all the maps had been lost, as well as the records of people who were buried there. There was a brief period where I came across an inventory, which was done by the Daughters of the American Revolution, of thousands buried at Yerba Buena Cemetery.

I was excited to include all of these names, until I realized that they had left many burials out of the record — those belonging to Chinese people and other non-white ethnic groups. So I didn’t include it, because it wouldn’t have been fair to leave others out.

In your book, you focus on the history and details of San Francisco’s cemeteries, but also the human experience of grieving and visiting loved ones. How did that occur to you, to include that personal aspect?

It’s something that I probably think about a lot, just because I love going to cemeteries. They’re a great place for reflection. I also like reading the names of people. Everybody has an interesting name. Sometimes I’ll see details on the gravestone about their lives, and it’s just a little snapshot of a person.

The Jewish Cemetery was founded in Dolores Park in 1876. Source: Google

Throughout the book, I noticed a common trend. People were unhappy to be living near cemeteries, so no one took care of them. Thus, they worsened in condition, causing more strife among the unhappy residents. How do you think that pattern has shaped our cemeteries and history?

One of the things that’s funny is that San Francisco is all sand. So they [settlers] would dig these graves and then the wind would blow the sand off the grave, probably six months later, and it just kept happening.

I’ve never been in a cemetery where the graves were being exposed. So that would definitely make me want to improve them or talk to the city, to the caretakers of the cemetery.

You mention several times in your book that humans are “wonderfully contradictory” creatures, valuing their dead loved ones so intensely, but also at times, forgetting or disrespecting the dead. How do you think that nature affects our perspectives and past arguments surrounding San Francisco’s cemeteries?

Humans in general are great at finding whatever rationalization makes the most sense to them and then sticking to it. You had people saying, “We don’t want to live next to cemeteries, let’s move them somewhere else.” You still had people with loved ones in those cemeteries saying, “We don’t want you to move our loved ones, we’re gonna sue the city.” So we need to find a way around this long standing taboo that we’ve had about digging up the dead.

What would you want someone’s biggest takeaway to be from reading your book?

Hmm. There’s so many. I would love for people to be more curious about their environments, wherever they happen to be living. San Francisco is a place where there are not a lot of inhabitants that are native to the land. People come and go. I would love for people who live here for even just a year or two to become more curious. It’s a grim topic, but it’s very interesting.

Where can those curious readers find your book?

The print book is available for pre-order now. There will be an e-book version that should be available on the publication date. It should be in bookstores in the Mission, like Dog-Eared Books.

Readers can check out Winegarner’s site for more information on San Francisco’s buried history, as well as other books, essays, and works by Winegarner.