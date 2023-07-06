Taqueria Vallarta, the long-standing 24th Street Mexican eatery that has been closed since early May after failing a city health inspection, will reopen in as little as 45 days.

The taqueria’s interior has been gutted, its floor stripped away to reveal the dirt underneath. Workers have toiled inside for hours every day, addressing a litany of complaints from the Department of Public Health, including “major” violations for improper hand-washing stations, spoiled food, and insect, rodent, or bird infestations.

When the restaurant reopens, it will be a complete remodel, according to Eric Mendez, Taqueria Vallarta’s marketing manager.

“They’re basically remodeling the whole store, new floors, new walls, new kitchen,” said Mendez. “The building is so old that there was water damage from the roof leaking…we need brand new floors and a brand new roof.”

Taqueria Vallarta has operated from this storefront since 1997, a neighborhood mainstay known for their tacos al vapor — steamed tacos — and late-night offerings. It is owned by Mission restauranteur Juan Rosas Lopez, who also operates El Trebol and recently purchased the historic Sam Jordan’s Bar in Bayview.

For now, Taqueria Vallarta is serving a limited menu out of its sister restaurant, Rosas Jabalí, on the corner of 24th and Folsom. Customers who mention Taqueria Vallarta there will get a free agua fresca.

“We sent the same cook over there, so people are getting that exact same taste and flavor,” says Eric Mendez, marketing manager for Taqueria Vallarta.

After receiving a complaint of food-borne illness, Department of Public Health staff conducted an inspection of Taqueria Vallarta on May 9, the health department said. The surprise inspection found 14 violations, including several “high-risk” ones for a vermin infestation and storage of food at unsafe temperatures. Some were corrected on-site, many were not.

Since then, the restaurant and its streetside Taco Bar have been closed.

Mendez says the remodel should be completed within 45 days. But the construction has received multiple complaints, including a notice of violation for work on the flooring without a permit.

Neighbors are unhappy that demolition could be heard as late as two in the morning in June, keeping them up. Pedro Amaya, a contractor working on the project with Pesa Construction, says that the noise should stay within normal working hours moving forward.

