Supervisor Shamann Walton Thursday ripped into the property manager overseeing troubled Potrero Hill and Sunnydale public housing, criticizing its explanations for mismanaged properties.

At a Thursday Board of Supervisors Government Audit and Oversight Committee meeting, city supervisors grilled management corporation Eugene Burger for recent incidents such as squatters living in vacant units, mounting trash, deferred work-orders and poor habitability scores, and a lethal fire.

But Walton was unsatisfied with the majority of management’s answers.

“Now I understand where the problem lies,” Walton said, feigning sudden enlightenment. “We think quality of service for residents is different than what Eugene Burger thinks” it is, he said.

“Everybody who is in the development working on properties, developer, contractor, Housing Authority, HOPE SF — you are all responsible for meeting residents’ needs, point blank,” Walton said sternly.

Current conditions, work-order resolutions

The hearing came on the heels of a series of Mission Local articles that revealed a litany of resident complaints and shoddy conditions at the public housing complexes. Both developers are tasked with razing the Potrero and Sunnydale projects and replacing them with mixed-income developments, part of the city’s HOPE SF reconstruction of four public housing projects in southeast San Francisco.

Mercy Housing, the Sunnydale project’s developer, said it has already spent $400,000 to $700,000 of its own money and is building a community center on-site, to which it contributed $7 million. Potrero Hill’s developer BRIDGE Housing did not have a dollar figure for its contribution.

Supervisor Walton, who represents District 10 where the properties are located, asked for an update on the sites’ “scorecard,” a metric of its quality first published by Mission Local. The previous scorecard, released in May, showed Eugene Burger’s site failed four out of five scorecard criteria.

Conditions improved, according to San Francisco Housing Authority chief executive officer Tonia Lediju. The properties are now meeting four out of five categories, with the leasing portion still failing.

The Housing Authority, which oversees public housing in San Francisco, has taken “corrective action” against Eugene Burger via a “monitoring process.” Walton appeared to think this was inadequate.

“I definitely don’t want to go in circles,” Walton said. “The main thing from the hearing is we have a contractor in place that failed to meet objectives. We need proof…changes are improving for residents.”

Trash and squatters

Management reportedly addressed trash and squatters, two top issues for residents. Daily site-inspections are made, and Lediju said she visits the site frequently herself to check on refuse and trespassing.

Lediju said a majority of “bulky” trash items come from residents. She and Pegler noted it’s difficult to beautify the area because tenants’ abandoned cars or stolen cars are left on the premises, an issue they are working to resolve.

Eugene Burger has a daily trash pick-up schedule now, and Recology promised more than 141 bins to be delivered by months’ end at Sunnydale.

The supervisor called the situation “unacceptable.”

“What are you going to do to make sure the trash is maintained until Recology comes or until Superman comes?” Walton said sarcastically.

Pegler demonstrated a photo of streets lined with trash bags taken by Mission Local in May and compared it to a picture of the same street “a day later,” completely litter-free. “It’s a daily thing we are constantly taking care of,” Pegler said.

“I’m really interested as to why you presented this slide as a positive for Eugene Burger,” Walton shot back. “That came from a direct result of an email from my office to the Housing Authority.”

Lediju acknowledged squatters are a “safety issue” — she noted a staffer was accosted by one — but said it’s been difficult to prevent and evict them from inhabiting vacant units. Management boarded up units, but at least one person trespassed multiple times. “We can inspect [units], but we cannot remove” people, she said.

Capacity, money

Eugene Burger claimed it has insufficient staff and money to adequately maintain the sites.

Meanwhile, the company lost significant staff during the pandemic, and has not rehired for those positions. Presently, 16 workers and outside hires are on-site, a number Walton emphasized should be sufficient to meet residents’ needs.

Eugene Burger should hire residents for those roles, Walton said. Any excuse to not do this is “bullshit,” he said. Presently, two residents per site are hired to do work.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani also questioned the city agreements that pay Eugene Burger to run the sites: “I don’t understand why we continue to engage and ask people to do the work if they are not able to perform it,” she said.

“The contract was developed so it was paid on a per-door flat-rate,” Pegler replied. The contract paid staff to manage 200 units, they are overseeing “300 vacant units on top of it.” Over the years, a loss of staff caused work-order abatement and management to diminish.

Supervisor Dean Preston said that while it’s true the government has disinvested in public housing, the city has $20 million for subsidized housing repairs. He urged Eugene Burger or the Housing Authority to tap the Board of Supervisors or mayor to use it if needed.

And Supervisor Walton, for his part, said he was tired of finger-pointing.

“You all have to figure out how to work together to make sure that residents’ needs are met,” he said. “Pointing fingers at another entity is not something I am concerned about. All of you are in the position to meet those needs.”