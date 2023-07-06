Thursday, July 6

Asiento Bar: Trio Cotier Live Jazz (Mission)

Come to Asiento Bar in the Mission on Thursday night if you want to enjoy a night of live jazz, great cocktails and delicious food. The event and live music will start around 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Asiento Bar is located at 2730 21st St.

Manny’s: Inside the Peace Corps: Volunteer Experiences from Colombia and Thailand (Mission)

If you want to learn what it is like to work as a Peace Corps volunteer from people with first-hand experience, come to Manny’s! This panel discussion at Manny’s is a free event and features “returned Peace Corps volunteer and Mission District resident Laura Cono, who served two years in Thailand in the Education sector, and Renée Alexander, a freelance journalist and Mission District resident who is currently serving as a Community Economic Development connector in Colombia.” This discussion is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Manny’s, 3092 16th St. For more information and to RSVP free tickets click here.

Beyond Bollywood Film Series: “Umrao Jaan” 1981 (Asian Art Museum)

This Thursday the Asian Art Museum hosts the last movie of their Bollywood Film Series “Umrao Jaan” (1981). In this film, based on the famous Urdu novel by Mirza Ruswaa, “a courtesan and poet in the 1840s falls in love with a man from the ruling class and must contend with the limits placed upon her as a ‘public woman.’” The film is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. Tickets range from $7 to $10 depending on if you are an adult, a minor or a senior citizen. Information on the tickets is linked here.

Friday, July 7

Gray Area Grand Theater: Exhibition Opening – Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art (Mission)

Gray Area Grand Theater in the Mission is hosting an exhibition called “Difference Machines” about technology and its involvement in artwork and implications on our lives. The exhibition will host its opening reception this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and drinks will be served throughout the evening. The event is public and tickets cost $25 to all, but are free if you are a Gray Area member. You can find information on tickets here.

San Francisco Bike Party

Come to San Francisco Bike Party’s First Friday event to ride around San Francisco with music! The ride starts at Cayuga Playground, 301 Naglee Ave, at 7:30 p.m. and ends in Golden Gate Park on John F Kennedy Drive. The route is announced on the Thursday before on their Facebook and Instagram.

City Art Cooperative Gallery 25th Anniversary

Come to the City Art Cooperative Gallery 25th Anniversary to see artwork from 29 of its members’ artwork across multiple mediums. You can read a Mission Local story about this 25th anniversary and the gallery’s long history here! This new opening is this Friday at City Art Cooperative Gallery 25th Anniversary, 828 Valencia St.

Saturday, July 8

“Pasión de Frida” 15th Annual Frida Kahlo Art Show (Mission)

Puerto Alegre hosts “Pasión de Frida” for its 15th anniversary. “Pasión de Frida” is a free event open to the public that celebrates the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and connects people over artwork. This year’s art show displays the artwork of over 35 artists from the Bay Area and beyond. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is at Puerto Alegre, 546 Valencia St. For more information click here.

Blankets & Blockbusters (DC League of Super-Pets) at Thrive City

Bring your kids (or your adult self) to Blankets and Blockbuster’s free movie screening of DC League of Super-Pets at Thrive City next to the Warriors Chase Center. Blankets and Blockbusters also has games, crafts, snacks and beverages. It is free to register for this event, but it is first come first serve as space is limited. Register at the link here. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. and is located at Thrive City at 1 Warriors Way.

Sunday, July 9

Sucka Flea Market and Swap (Mission)

If you want to go to a flea market in the Mission, come to Sucka Flea Market and Swap this Sunday! Other than clothes, the flea market will have local art, food and music. The flea market takes place between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at City Station SF on the corner of Valencia & 18th Streets.

Golden Gate Park Sunday Roller Disco Party

Come to the outdoor roller skating rink “Skatin’ Place” in Golden Gate Park this Sunday to learn how to roller skate, practice your skills or to watch others skate while listening to disco for free. The outdoor rink is located at 6th Ave. and Kennedy Drive and the event is from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information click here.