Longtime General Hospital nurse Darren Riesz was blindsided on July 12, knocked off his bicycle by a Lime scooter-rider speeding the wrong way on a one-way street. While Riesz was bleeding on the pavement, he says the young male rider proffered an apology — and then motored off.

And when Riesz walked into the Mission police station the next day, he was blindsided again. The 52-year-old says that he was matter-of-factly told by the woman staffing the front desk that a motorized scooter was “not a vehicle,” and he had no recourse.

“You can’t file a report,” Riesz says he was told. “It doesn’t matter that it was going the wrong way down a one-way street. It’s like a pedestrian walking the wrong way down a one-way street. Nothing illegal happened. It was just an accident.”

That was insult added to injury for Riesz, who has bruises on his face and body and a black eye — but is pleased and surprised he wasn’t injured far more seriously. The collision took place in the evening, when Riesz was cycling from his job as a mental health nurse at San Francisco General to his home in the Mission during his “lunch break” at around 7:15 p.m. As he began to turn right off 21st Street into San Carlos Street, he was shocked to see a pair of young people on Lime scooters, riding side-by-side and bearing down on him, rolling the wrong way on San Carlos — a one-way street.

Riesz says he had just enough time to register what was about to happen when he was hit at the intersection. He estimates he was moving at about 10 mph and the scooter was traveling at perhaps 15 mph. The scooter-rider’s shoulder hit Riesz’s face, and he was knocked from the bike and onto the street.

Mission St San Carlos St At around 7:15 p.m., Riesz was cycling west down 21st Street. As he turned into one-way San Carlos Street, he was struck by a scooter driving in the wrong direction 21st St Lexington St Bartlett St

Graphic by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

“I had the wind knocked out of me. My nose was bleeding. The guy on the scooter said he was really sorry; he had a burrito, I’m pretty sure it was Taqueria Can-Cun, and he gave me some napkins out of his bag,” recalls Riesz. “And then they both got back on the Lime scooters and took off.”

Riesz says the rider who collided with him was a young man or teenage boy and his companion was probably a girl or young woman. While you must officially be 18 years old to use a Lime scooter, Riesz is unsure if the two riders he saw were that old. While he has no desire for the person who crashed into him to face serious penalties, Riesz would hope for some manner of accountability to reinforce that riding the wrong way on a one-way street, flattening a cyclist and then leaving the scene demonstrates poor judgment.

These are all details he’d hoped to include in a police report. That didn’t immediately happen.

Collisions involving scooters Fatal injury Severe injury Mild to moderate injury 220 200 Scooter injuries rose 31 percent last year 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from TransBASE.

‘Isn’t a vehicle’

The explanation Riesz was given as to why he could not file a report — that a scooter “isn’t a vehicle” and is “like a pedestrian” — is mind-boggling. Clearly a scooter is a vehicle and is not like a pedestrian.

“Scooters (and bikes) are subject to all the same rules and responsibilities as a driver of a motor vehicle,” confirmed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The California Vehicle Code specifically states that “Every person operating a motorized scooter upon a highway has all the rights and is subject to all the provisions applicable to the driver of a vehicle.” This means you can’t drink or do drugs while operating a scooter — or, for that matter, ride side-by-side the wrong way on a one-way street.

(While the term “highway” is confusing, under the state vehicle code it’s simply a place that’s “open to the use of the public for purposes of vehicular travel.” That would include most any street — including the intersection of 21st and San Carlos).

After being spurned by the police, Riesz wrote to his supervisor, Hillary Ronen. Eight days after the collision, Ana Herrera, Ronen’s legislative aide, sent an email to Mission Station captain Thomas Harvey.

“Our constituent Darren Riesz was injured by a motorized scooter driving the wrong way on one-way San Carlos St. and was rebuffed at the window of Mission Station when he attempted to make a police report,” she wrote. “Given the recent fatality involving a motorized scooter and another dangerous incident on Market Street recently, does SFPD not take police reports in these incidents? Can you please advise here?”

This seems to have done the trick: Riesz says he was quickly contacted by officers offering to come to his home to take a report. As he lives only three blocks from the station, he met them there on July 21.

Mission Local’s email to Harvey questioning how this matter should’ve been handled was shunted to the police media relations department, which has not answered it.

Lime and Spin scooters locked up on Mission Street. May 1, 2023.

Telemetry, shelemetry

Riesz has also made only limited progress in his communiques with Lime. While company reps have been communicative, they tell him they can’t find any data regarding a collision happening at the time and place where he was struck.

This, too, is confusing for Riesz, who notes that an Apple Watch could provide more telemetry data than what Lime’s customer service representatives say they’ve got. He also noticed that the law-enforcement portal on Lime’s site induced warnings on his computer that it’s a security risk — which he feels would probably discourage police officers from using it.

Mission Local emailed Lime but has not yet received a human response.

It has, altogether, been a less than comforting experience for Riesz, and there’s no indication the person who collided with him and fled the scene is any closer to being identified. Riesz says he hardly expects the police to drop everything for a case like his — but the nonsensical initial brush-off and need to enlist the help of an elected official to file a rudimentary police report was jarring.

He is less than enthused with the response from Lime, too. As the police have all but ceased traffic enforcement, he feels restrictions on reckless scooter-use will likely require technical modifications from the companies — and, he says, it’s not at all clear there’s a will to do this.

In the meantime, Riesz says his nursing colleagues in the emergency room see injured scooter riders on a daily or near-daily basis. At the very least, he encourages people to slow down, get off the sidewalk and wear a helmet.

And, you know, don’t ride the wrong direction on a one-way street.