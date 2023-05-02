According to a Mission Local analysis of city data, injuries from electric scooter collisions rose 31 percent in 2022 – making it the fifth year in a row that figures have increased.

The vast majority of these collisions were cars and trucks striking scooter riders. And, while the city is pushing new guidelines for safe scooter use, advocates say that not enough has been done enough to reshape city streets to accommodate this new form of transportation.

More than 200 injuries related to electric scooters were recorded in 2022, including two that were fatal and 22 that were classified as “severe.” These figures include Mission resident Abraham Joshua, who was struck and killed by a truck driver while riding his scooter in March 2022.

Scooter collisions make up only 7 percent of overall crashes in the city, but the steep year-on-year increase raises concerns that scooter riders are particularly vulnerable to larger vehicles.

Scooter injuries increased for the fifth year in a row Collisions involving scooters Fatal injury Severe injury Mild to moderate injury 220 200 Scooter injuries rose 31 percent last year 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from TransBASE.

“It feels like every night is now a scooter night,” said Dr. Chris Colwell, the chief of emergency medicine at San Francisco General Hospital. “And these are pretty significant injuries.”

On a recent Friday, Colwell recalled, the department had to deal with five scooter injuries. One patient had a collapsed lung and another had major head trauma. The rest were sporting a panoply of fractured bones.

“Their injuries were essentially the same as if a car hit a pedestrian,” he said. “They were not protected at all by the scooters.” He added that he expected that the number of injuries recorded by the city was a significant undercount.

The city uses TransBASE data as one of its main ways to analyze trends in traffic collisions. Although detailed, it is not a perfect source. Crashes are only recorded if the police submit an incident report or if an injured party visits the hospital and is correctly written up.

There is also some gray area in how crashes are categorized. For example, Kevin Radcliffe was killed riding an electric unicycle near Oak and Octavia streets last year and his death was counted as an electric scooter fatality. Rosalyn Barnett died in a scooter crash in the Tenderloin and was counted as a “motorized scooter” death rather than an “electric scooter” fatality.

Still, because the methodology behind the database remains the same year-on-year, it can show trends in types of injuries even if the numbers are likely undercounts. And the data suggests that scooter injuries are growing rapidly.

Who is getting injured?

Last year, men outnumbered women in scooter injuries more than three to one. The injured parties were typically young-ish, with the median age hovering at 36. Most crashes occurred in the northeast of the city, around downtown and South of Market – perhaps unsurprisingly, as that is where the biggest chunk of journeys took place.

In these crashes, the people riding scooters were much more likely to get hurt than they were to injure anyone else. Scooter riders were injured in 95 percent of scooter-related crashes in 2022, while the other party was injured roughly 13 percent of the time. The latter kind of crash typically involved a scooter rider crashing into a pedestrian.

The most common type of scooter collision, according to TransBASE, was a passenger car “broadsiding” a scooter while they were going straight across an intersection.

In a little over half of last year’s collisions, the scooter rider was found to be “at fault.”

Why are injuries climbing?

The most obvious answer: Scooters are being used more.

“Injuries caused by any type of transportation would increase the more that transportation mode is used,” said Jacob Tugendrajch, a representative for the scooter company Lime. “It’s why car crashes went up from the time before the introduction of the Model T to the years after.”

But city data shows that usage of scooter-share companies like Lime and Spin, which operate 2,000 rental scooters each throughout San Francisco, only rose about 2 percent between 2021 and 2022 – not enough to explain the jump in injuries.

Scooter rides (millions) 1.8 1.6 Bird* 1.4 1.2 Jump Spin 1.0 Skip 0.8 After a pandemic lull, rental scooter rides rose a lot in 2021 and slightly in 2022. 0.6 Lime 0.4 0.2 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 *Bird announced that it was pulling out of San Francisco in early 2023

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency..

Tugendrajch also said that Lime’s internal data showed a 52 percent drop in incidents that required medical treatment between 2021 and 2022. John Lankford, a senior director for scooter company Spin, declined to share internal data but said that “only a tiny fraction of rides taken result in any kind of injury.”

If rides on city-affiliated scooters have not gone up much and may even be getting safer, then why are more people getting hurt? It could be that more people are riding private scooters.

Ryan Parkes is a sales rep and repairman at the scooter and e-bike store The Last Mile, based at Ivy and Octavia streets. He said that electric scooter sales had been high in 2021 and early 2022, with maybe 50 sold each week. Although sales have since fallen off somewhat, he said that they are seeing a steady stream of riders who need repairs, suggesting that the scooters are still being used regularly.

“They are sometimes a little beat up because they took a bad turn, got hit by a car, fell off,” said Parkes. “That is not unusual.”

Private scooters are not as strictly regulated as those loaned out by Lime and Spin. According to California state law, it is illegal to operate a powered scooter faster than 15 miles per hour, and Lime and Spin scooters include speed limiters to theoretically keep riders from exceeding that top boundary. But some private scooters being sold in San Francisco are advertised with top speeds of 55 miles per hour or even more.

City-permitted scooter companies are also incentivized to minimize dangerous riding. For instance, every reported incident of riding on the sidewalk could see them slapped with a fine of up to $500. Lankford from Spin said that they “suspend users from our system who we know to be using our vehicles unsafely.” In contrast, private scooters are not regulated by the city outside of police intervention.

It is hard to know how many private scooters are being used in San Francisco because the city does not track private trips. But private scooters do seem to appear more regularly in the city’s injury data than city-permitted ones, suggesting they may be helping drive the rise in injuries.

What is being done to prevent injuries?

Even taking into account the departure of scooter company Bird from San Francisco in February, which meant the loss of 1,500 permitted scooters, it seems likely that this new mode of transport will be a feature of the city’s streets for the foreseeable future. Advocates and city officials have floated a raft of approaches to help keep scooter riders safe.

General Hospital’s Dr. Colwell said that riders could improve their personal safety by wearing helmets and not using scooters while drunk. “We don’t want to frighten people off the scooters,” said Colwell. “But we do want people to respect them.”

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced a new public safety campaign to advise scooter riders on Monday. Their guidance revolves around three “golden rules”: Not riding faster than 15 miles per hour, not having more than one person on a scooter, and not riding on the sidewalk.

One of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s scooter safety posters.

Stephen Chun, representative for the agency, said that the city has worked to improve bike and scooter infrastructure by adding more than 3,000 additional parking racks since the scooter permit program began in 2018. He said that the city has some 465 miles of bikeways that could be used by scooters.

Chun added that “smart regulation” of scooter companies aimed to balance “innovative mobility technologies with our goal of keeping our streets and sidewalks safe and accessible.”

But sustainable transportation advocate Luke Bornheimer said that the agency has focused too heavily on “punishing scooter companies” with measures like the aforementioned $500 fine. Instead of issuing fines when scooter riders mount the sidewalk, said Bornheimer, the city should make it safer to use scooters properly. It could do this by building up bike lanes that are physically separate from roads and intersections that do not put scooters at risk, he said.

“If we want more people to use sustainable transportation, to reduce roadway injuries and deaths, to reduce pollution and car traffic,” said Bornheimer, “the single most effective way to do that is protected bike infrastructure.”

It is certainly true that San Francisco has not realized its traffic infrastructure goals over the last decade. In 2014, the ambitious Vision Zero was launched with the aim of reaching zero traffic deaths within 10 years.

Last year, there were 39 traffic deaths in the city, the highest figure since the program began. At least two of those fatalities were people riding electric scooters.

Explore six years of city scooter injuries

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap by Mapbox. Data from TransBASE.