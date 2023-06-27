It was business as usual for Angel Martinez today, when a street vendor threatened him with a gun around noon.

Martinez said he was bringing in boxes for shipping company Transportes David at 2499 Mission St. when he walked past a man selling jewelry from the window of a white SUV.

He asked if Martinez was interested. Martinez refused and noted that the jewelry looked fake. The vendor in the car pulled a gun on him and then drove away. Martinez recalled seeing Nevada plates on the car as it sped off. No one was hurt.

A police officer happened to be walking past when it happened, and reported the incident immediately.

“We were lucky,” said Idith Martinez, Angel’s wife and business partner.

Angel and Idith’s company ships packages to Central America and their offices are inside Plaza Del Sol.

Idith Martinez said they don’t always feel safe doing business – a complaint shared by vendors and businesses at the 24th Street BART Plaza.

A few weeks ago, her husband noticed someone stealing goods from one of their neighbors, and was attacked when he tried to stop the robbery.

But this is the first time they’ve had trouble from street vendors, Idith Martinez said. As the robbery took place, another vendor was peacefully selling skincare products in front of Transportes David.