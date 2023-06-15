Police commissioners held a lengthy and testy probe with SFPD Chief Bill Scott on Wednesday night, questioning him over the mayor’s promise to arrest drug users and dealers through a recently announced unified command center.

The center, formally called the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, was established Monday at an undisclosed location in Civic Center as a hub for agencies to strategize and implement a recently announced crackdown on “open-air drug markets” — which includes arresting people publicly using drugs.

As the evening progressed and commissioners moved to the subject of arresting drug users, exchanges between the commissioners and SFPD Chief Bill Scott grew increasingly tense.

Scott made it clear: the priority of officials’ crackdown on public drug consumption is to eliminate it from view.

“It’s not meant to solve addiction,” he said, adding that “people are horrified” when they walk down the street. “We are here to give some relief to these people.”

Scott said eight SFPD officers and one sergeant have been moved from their usual unit to focus on narcotics in the Tenderloin.

“I’m calling them task force officers,” said Scott. He explained that the additional officers’ are undergoing training by the California Highway Patrol to learn to identify and detain someone who is intoxicated. They haven’t yet been deployed.

“It will happen. I can’t give you a date, but it will happen soon.”

Experts told Mission Local this week that there is an outside chance drug consumption would be swept from public view, but that San Francisco’s crackdown was unlikely to save lives or ease addiction.

And the Police Commission, for its part, is experimenting with programs that might: Earlier in the meeting, the commission unanimously passed a non-police alternative program called CART — the Compassionate Alternative Response Team — one of several pilots that would allow mental health and social workers, not officers, to respond to certain 911 and 311 calls.

Supporters at the meeting, including several police commissioners, pointed out that CART and similar programs could respond to street conditions in the Tenderloin, instead of the police, for less cost: Commissioners estimated that the cost for a 6-month pilot for the multi-agency drug bust is $5 million. CART’s proposed budget sits just under $7 million — annually.

Still, the police department showed no signs of reversing course. When pressed, Scott went on to list instances where an arrest would be made: “When they see people using in public, when they see people highly intoxicated from using illegal drugs, they will make arrests.”

“We’re focusing on people who are actually using,” he said, adding that it could include people who are “down on the ground, slumped over, semi-conscious … somebody passed out.”

“That’s behavior that is unsafe and that people have been complaining about the most.”

Throwing yet another number into the ring of figures relayed to media by officials, Scott said SFPD has made 45 arrests of people specifically for public intoxication since May.

Scott mentioned several times that only three out of the 45 self-reported a San Francisco address as their residence. He confirmed that none of the people arrested accepted service.

Commissioner Jesus Yañez thought for a moment before remembering: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” he said to laughter.

Yañez cited a study that found displacement may contribute to “between 15.6 and 24.4 percent of additional deaths among unsheltered people who experience homelessness or inject drugs.”

“We have a harm reduction policy in San Francisco,” said Yañez, “but SFPD is doing things that statistically undermine that approach.”

Scott emphasized that the goal of the policy is not to save people from addiction.

“It’s meant to do our job,” he said.

Yañez and other commissioners pushed the chief for a rundown of the program, including possible community partners and how they plan to measure success. As of now, there are no clear measures of success beyond less people passed out on the sidewalk, Scott said.

Vice President Max Carter-Oberstone referenced several studies, including a recent report on drug addiction and policing in Indianapolis that showed doubled overdose rates in the areas following a police raid of drug supply.

Carter-Oberstone asked the chief for “evidence-based” explanations of the crackdown, noting that “the folks who are supporting this never have an answer. Just anecdotes.”

“We haven’t seen anything that says this produces high-quality outcomes,” said Carter-Oberstone. “We’ve only seen the grievous harm they’ve implemented.”

“If there’s a better one, I want to hear it,” said Scott curtly.

“CART,” said several meeting attendees in unison.

Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said with a small smile that it was “fortuitous timing we have the CART coalition here and unanimously passed an alternative solution to policing.”

Last night’s resolution urges the Board of Supervisors to “fully support, fund and implement” CART as an alternative to policing in San Francisco. Advocates have been developing it since 2020. CART’s intent is to engage qualified, unarmed community workers to respond to complaints lodged against homeless people.

Despite the contract being awarded to Urban Alchemy in January and years of lobbying, there’s been no word from the mayor or supervisors on the timeline for the implementation of CART,

In his remarks backing the resolution, Carter-Oberstone praised the “avalanche of evidence” supporting community alternatives to policing. He cited the estimation that “15 percent of calls for service would be issues the CART team would address, amounting to roughly 8,000-10,000 calls a year” that would be redirected from officers to public health responders.

“It’s long past due for us to enact something like CART,” said Carter-Oberstone.

Anti-homeless sentiment, said Francisco Herrera from Latino Task Force in public comment, has been on the rise, and hits home for day laborers in the city, who often have to find temporary shelter.

“Day laborers face the street,” he said. “Last year, one of our day laborers was burned alive sleeping on the sidewalk on South Van Ness.” Herrera said that CART, and compassion itself, are “solutions-based,” and must be implemented immediately.