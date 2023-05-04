With the worst of the wintry weather theoretically behind us, there has never been a better time to get out and do stuff in the Mission and surrounding environs.

But what stuff?, I hear you cry. If only there were a carefully curated list of stuff to do that would help me make sense of my upcoming free time.

Reader, we understand your plight and have stepped up to help. Over the next few days you can find free art exhibitions, multiple block parties, and much more in and around our delightful neighborhood. Take a look.

Thursday, May 4

“May the fourth be with you” arts and crafts

This unofficial Star Wars day, the San Francisco public library is celebrating in the Mission with Star Wars-themed arts and crafts activities.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., young people aged 10 to 18 are encouraged to head to the library at 1234 Valencia Street to create buttons and figurines of Chewbacca, mini-Yoda, or anyone else from the extended Star Wars universe.

Attendance is free. More information can be found on the library website.

Free entry to the Museum of Modern Art

Art aficionados take note: On Thursday, anyone who lives in the Bay Area can visit the SFMOMA for free.

You can visit from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Special live programs will shine a spotlight on current exhibitions, including a 6 p.m. “hybrid performance, lecture, and dance party led by artist-scholar and DJ madison moore” exploring Black queer nightlife.

Two adult tickets are up for grabs per reservation, while people younger than 18 can visit for free at any time. The museum “highly encourages” booking in advance. And don’t worry if you miss out this week – free entry is available on the first Thursday of every month.

Live music at Asiento

After a long afternoon at the MOMA, you can find the perfect chaser in the Mission: a “night of live jazz, great cocktails, tasty bites and an amazing vibe” at Asiento.

The cocktail bar at Bryant and 21st streets will be swinging from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo street party

All sorts of festivities are anticipated between 21st and 24th on Valencia Street during this Cinco de Mayo. Mariachi music, Central American cuisine, and arts and crafts stalls will all be on offer, as well as a kids’ area with magic and street performance.

Visitors are encouraged to bring along picnic blankets and food. The party will be running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Cinco de Mayo fundraiser

Image from Cultura y Arte Nativa De Las Americas.

Cultura y Arte Nativa De Las Americas is organizing a fundraiser in support of a new English language class and a voter registration drive for the Latino community.

The event at 19th and Florida will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It involves drinks and “El Chef’s Mexican Dinner.” Tickets are not cheap, starting at $55 – but it’s all for a good cause.

You can find out more here.

New exhibition at the Mission Cultural Center

Image from the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts.

A new exhibition focusing on Mission Gráfica, the local printmaking studio that has been creating political posters for 46 years, is opening on Friday.

The studio was built via “the joint efforts of René Castro, a political refugee from the coup in Chile, and Jos Sances, a Vietnam war draft resistor.” It has since made thousands of posters, often working with artists from across Latin America.

The exhibition is opening at 6 p.m. with a screening of the documentary “Strawberry Picker,” which follows curator Juan R. Fuentes’ path to becoming an artist. The reception proper will begin at 7 p.m., with food and drink available to buy.

Tickets can be bought online for $5.

Saturday, May 6

Lowrider car show and cruise

Image from the San Francisco Lowrider Council.

The San Francisco Lowrider Council is hosting a car show at John O’Connell High School this Saturday. Participants will be showing off their rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in celebration of Cinco De Mayo. Expect a party vibe with food, drink, and a DJ.

All proceeds from the show will go toward the high school. After the car show, the lowriders will be cruising up Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 24th streets.

Pupusa arts fundraiser

Between noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday, the Salvadorian restaurant Panchita’s will be hosting a fundraiser for art collective Beautiful Beginnings.

A quarter of the restaurant’s proceeds in that window will go toward the collective’s carnaval contribution, the “Sea of Jubilee.” You can find Panchita’s at 16th and Valencia.

An Evening with Composer Davide Verotta

Image from the Community Music Center.

Composer Davide Verotta, a faculty member of the Community Music Center, will be presenting a number of new pieces at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.

The performance will take place at the Incarnation Episcopal Church. Players from the Center will perform Verotta’s music on guitar, flute, violin, and piano.

Tickets are available from $20 to $25.

Sunday, May 7

50th Anniversary Primavera Festival

Mission Graduates, the local nonprofit that helps kids get to college with summer programs, after-school activities, and other projects, is celebrating its 50th birthday.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the group is hosting a block party at Cherin’s parking lot at 18th and Valencia. The party will involve “food, a DJ, prizes, activities for kids, recognition of the class of 2023, games, sponsor recognition, and volunteer and alumni meet-ups.”

Tickets are available for $10.

The Juliet McComas Keyboard Marathon

Image from the Community Music Center.

The Community Music Center is hosting the 19th annual Juliet McComas Keyboard Marathon at the Old First Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

The performance starts at 3 p.m. and will focus on “beauty and energy of folk music and transform it to create their own expression.” You can watch in person or online, with tickets available here.

Monday, May 8

Small Business Week

San Francisco Small Business Week runs from May 8–12. Organizers offer a range of events for small businesses to network, learn new skills, and share ideas.

The Mission Economic Development Agency is helping host two events: a Zoom seminar focused on accessing capital at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and a celebration of Latino entrepreneurship later in the day at 2601 Mission Street.

Take a look at the calendar for a full schedule of events.

Tuesday, May 9

Free Botanical Garden trip

On the second Tuesday of every month, the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park is open to everyone for free.

The park features 55 acres of diverse plant life, encompassing over 9,000 species. You can find out more on their website.