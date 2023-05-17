On Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., a man was shot multiple times on Shotwell Street near 26th Street, after confronting people attempting to break into his car, according to the police.

The 52-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim, a security guard, was at workplace when he saw suspects breaking into his car. He confronted the suspects, the police said, and was subsequently shot.

“I heard it and immediately knew it was a gun, not fire works,” said Francesca Pastine, who lives at the intersection. Pastine said she heard three shots.

The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

The intersection is the site of the B&W auto repair shop and the safe sleep site at 1515 South Van Ness Ave.

This is a developing news story and details will be added as they become available.