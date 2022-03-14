Electric scooter trips, and collisions resulting in injuries, are on the rise in San Francisco, according to a Mission Local analysis of city transportation data.

More people were injured in scooter crashes last year than in any year since 2017, when companies began putting scooters on city streets. The numbers include collisions between vehicles and scooters, scooters and pedestrians, and solo scooter crashes.

Although rare, the city has also seen fatalities related to scooters. The first scooter-related death of 2022 occurred earlier this month, when a truck struck and killed Abraham Joshua, a 23-year-old teacher, while he was riding in the Mission.

The number of trips on rental scooters in San Francisco jumped to 1.72 million in 2021, a 48 percent increase from 2020, according to Municipal Transportation Authority data. The same period saw a 58 percent increase in collisions involving scooters, including those owned by individuals, from 97 in 2020 to 153 last year.

The city’s TransBASE data, which includes police-reported collisions and uses information from multiple city departments, shows that last year’s crashes resulted in 21 severe injuries and one fatality. Minor to moderate injuries were also up.

Scooter collisions rose 58% last year. Fatal injury Severe injury Mild to moderate injury Collisions involving scooters 160 In 2021, San Francisco saw 21 severe injuries from scooter collisions – double the previous year. 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2019 2017 2018 2020 2021

Data from city’s TransBASE dashboard. The data includes all police-reported traffic crashes, with more details added by other city departments such as Public Health. Collisions not reported to police may not be included in this dataset.

While the total number of injuries is small, the increase is noticeable, according to Dr. Chris Colwell, chief of emergency medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

“There has absolutely been a sense of increase, not only in the numbers, but in severity,” Colwell said. “We get a lot of head and face injuries, which is a direct result of the lack of protective gear. There is no mandated protective gear for scooters.”

State law requires helmets for scooter riders under the age of 18, but adults can ride without protective gear.

Colwell said that some riders who would not consider driving drunk might have fewer qualms about getting on a scooter after a trip to the bar.

Who is “at fault” in crashes?

Police found scooter riders were at fault in 55 percent of crashes, while drivers of passenger vehicles were at fault in 41 percent.

Most scooter crashes since 2017 have involved motor vehicles. The most common type of collision occurred when a car broadsided a scooter in an intersection. Although scooters can be a menace when driven on sidewalks, which is not permitted by law, fewer than one in 10 reported collisions involved pedestrians.

Men under the age of 35 were most often involved in scooter collisions, the data shows.

Where do collisions occur?

Since 2017, 46 percent of scooter crashes occurred in SoMa, the Tenderloin, and the Mission.

This northeastern area of the city likely sees more collisions, at least in part, because scooters are used there more often. Data from the Municipal Transport Authority (SFMTA) shows that 43 percent of scooters from companies like Lime, Scoot and Spin are rented in SoMa, the Downtown/Civic Center area, or the Mission.

What is more, that part of the city tends to see more crashes in general. Many streets in those areas are part of the city’s “High Injury Network.”

Take a look at our map to see each of the city’s reported scooter collisions since 2017. Click each dot for more detail and use the buttons to see different years.

Why did collisions increase last year?

The most likely explanation: scooter use has increased. Data collected by the SFMTA shows that trips taken on rental scooters surged in 2021, after a pandemic lull in 2020.

Rental scooter rides jumped to 1.72 million last year. Scooter trips (1000s) Lime Skip Jump Scoot Spin 220 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jul Oct Jan Apr 2019 total: 1.37 million 2021 total: 1.72 million 2020 total: 1.16 million

Data from Municipal Transport Authority.

When did scooters become so popular?

When they first launched, scooter companies had a bumpy ride in San Francisco. City Attorney Dennis Herrera temporarily banned them from the city in 2018, after several companies began putting scooters on the street without permits.

“We can have innovation,” said Herrera at the time. “But it must keep our sidewalks safe and accessible for all pedestrians.”

Since then, the city has required permits for scooter companies, and has punished those operating outside of the rules. Last year, the city fined Scoot and briefly banned it from operating after determining the company violated its permit. The city has now granted yearly permits to three companies: Lime and Spin are allowed to operate up to 2,000 scooters each, and Scoot can operate 1,500.

The city’s data does not always specify the brand of scooter involved in a collision, but at least 37 Lime, 21 Spin, and 13 Scoot vehicles have been involved in crashes since 2017. The two deaths, in 2020, involved a Spin scooter and a Lime scooter.

Mission Local contacted the three permitted rental companies for comment about their safety strategies, but they did not respond by the time of publication.

Stephen Chun, deputy spokesperson for the SFMTA, wrote in an email that there are a number of safety requirements in place for rental scooters in the city.

“Currently we are requiring permittees to begin implementation of sidewalk riding technology, which slows a scooter down once detected on the sidewalk,” he wrote. “Additionally, permittees have an escalating penalty structure for unsafe riding or parking.”

He added that the SFMTA meets with the permitted scooter companies every two weeks to “discuss issues such as rider accountability and safety.” The city issues citations for scooters found to have parked improperly.

How do scooter crashes compare with bikes and cars?

Although scooter crashes are increasing, they make up a small proportion of vehicular collisions. Last year, scooter collisions accounted for about 6 percent of crashes in the city. By comparison, bicycles were involved in 14 percent. Passenger vehicles were involved in four out of every five collisions.

Nonetheless, the steep rise in scooter crashes worries Colwell, the ER physician who treats many of the injured.

“We need to recognize that this is becoming a very prominent form of transportation in the city,” said Colwell. While bikes, cars and other well-established forms of transportation follow defined regulations, he added, the rules around scooters are less clear. And that can be dangerous.

“We need to figure out some rules,” he said, “to ensure they are safe.”

