A five-story, six-unit building has been proposed for Mission Street: The owners of Mission Dolores Dental Care, at 2270-2272 Mission St. between 18th and 19th streets, have begun the application process to demolish the existing mixed-use building and erect a new building that will keep a ground-floor dentistry but add additional residential units on top.

If approved, the project will be the third in the neighborhood to follow the demolition-to-mixed-use trajectory: The Phoenix, demolished at the end of last month, will become a six-story building with 19 single-room occupancy” units, and the owners of the Napper Tandy have applied to demolish the building next door and erect a three-story building with two apartments.

Quincy Tan, the owner of 2270-2272 Mission St. and a practicing dentist there, has owned the building since 2009 and is overseeing the $3.5 million project. He owns and rents 15 units in the Bay Area and Oregon.

After demolishing the existing structure, he plans to erect a 65-foot building – the maximum permitted – with the dentistry on the ground floor, as well as four two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.

Because the project will have fewer than 10 units, it is not required to add any affordable housing on-site or pay any affordable housing fees. All the units will be market-rate.

Tan would like to break ground on the project later this year, though “it really depends on how fast the city passes the permits,” he said.

Though the project is in its early stages – with the application pending, and Tan still deciding between designs and contractors – Tan hopes the project will be completed in three years.