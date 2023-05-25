Across the city, vandals keep scratching off the meter numbers that drivers use in mobile apps to pay for parking. Nobody knows exactly who or why, but two things are certain: The phenomena creates headaches for motorists and parking enforcement officers alike, and it’s costing the city untold amounts of money.

The city’s 12,000 single-space meters, installed in 2012, give drivers the option of paying for parking with coins or an app. Those who use the app must plug in their meter’s unique identification number, printed on a decal on the street-facing side of the meter. It’s also on the sidewalk-facing side, and on the meter’s LCD screen, but many locals don’t know that. If they can’t read the number on the street side, they may shrug and walk off without paying.

That’s what Rachel Chalmers did when she parked in SoMa one day for a business meeting, and found that the number on her meter had been gouged off. “I went on to my meeting [without paying], expecting a ticket,” she said. “But no ticket materialized.”

Parking is a major source of revenue for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Its single-space meters brought in $51 million in 2022, according to Stephen Chun, a spokesperson for the agency.

Meter vandalism, including when meter numbers are defaced, “poses significant issues to revenue as it relates to our agency’s overall budget,” Chun said. “As such, we devote a considerable amount of resources, with teams out six days a week, to assess and repair meters across the city.”

In 2022, SFMTA staff corrected 9,592 cases of meter vandalism and graffiti on single-space parking meters, Chun said. Over the course of the next couple of years, the agency is rolling out kiosks where motorists parking on a city block can pay — and kiosk numbers are posted high up on poles, putting them out of easy reach of vandals.

However, the kiosks are unlikely to be a complete solution. In 2022, SFMTA staff replaced 230 number decals on single-space meters and 102 number decals on the kiosks. When the kiosk installation is complete in late 2024, San Francisco will still have 12,000 meters, plus about 2,500 kiosks, Chun said.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Queena Chen, a member of the SFMTA Citizens Advisory Council, speaking independently of the council. “The MTA has a very large shortfall. If they were able to maintain the meters better, they’d have more revenue. There are times when I see meters broken for months, but everyone’s always parking in those spots.”

That said, the SFMTA doesn’t put a dollar figure on how much it costs to repair meter vandalism, nor how much income it loses when cars park for free at damaged meters, Chun said. The agency is also facing a projected $214 million deficit by 2026.

As to who’s damaging meter numbers? It’s not entirely clear. It would be easy to chalk it up to people fighting the elitism of paying through an app. After all, locals have railed against other efforts to move away from cash payment for public services, such as Muni (see these comments), or for bathroom access. And not everyone has a credit card or a mobile phone.

Chun wouldn’t offer any solid explanations for the phenomena, though he said, “in some instances, the person receiving [a] citation may be the person scratching off the meter number.”

Chen also suspects it’s people trying to avoid paying for parking.

“From what I’ve seen … a lot of people try to tamper with the meters, because once they break, you don’t get a ticket, and you don’t have to pay,” she said.

An anonymous San Francisco parking enforcement officer, posting on Reddit as sfmetermaid, posted a related suspicion a couple of years ago.

“This is not to inconvenience you. It is to us. We have to run the meter number before we can cite you,” sfmetermaid wrote. “By doing this, it makes us go to the meter screen to look for the meter number on the bottom, thus giving you ‘more time’ to catch us before we give you the ticket.”

If so, these vandals aren’t outsmarting the system as well as they may think. When parking meters are vandalized to the point that they’re inoperable, drivers can park in the space for free, up to the time limit posted on the meter, Chun said.

But that doesn’t apply to meters with defaced numbers. Drivers are still expected to pay; that’s why the numbers are posted in so many locations on each meter, he said.

It also thwarts anyone trying to pay their fair share for parking. Even when faced with a scratched-off number, many drivers do their best. As recounted in a December Mission Local investigation, when one motorist paid and then tried to guess at the meter number, he guessed wrong — and received a citation for his efforts.

Local writer Pia Chatterjee walked up and down a row of meters on a block in the Mission, child in tow, hoping to guess at her meter’s damaged number. In her case, the number had been damaged on both sides of the meter, and she didn’t know it was available on the screen.

“I made a good enough guess to elude tickets,” she said.