Earlier this evening, a slated panel featuring District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Manny’s cafe was canceled only a few hours before it was scheduled to begin.

The family and supporters of Banko Brown, the Black trans man killed by a Walgreens security guard on April 27, had arrived 30 minutes before the event to discover that Manny’s was mostly empty.

Sheets of paper were taped on the cafe’s windows stating that the “important conversation” had been postponed.

“Due to last minute scheduling conflicts,” read the note in part, “we are unfortunately rescheduling this evening’s program.”

A sign posted outside of Manny’s ahead of a slated panel featuring DA Brooke Jenkins; the event was cancelled. Photo by Griffin Jones.

The Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club had intended to hold a “Crisis on our Streets” panel at 6 p.m. featuring Jenkins, District 7 Supervisor Joel Engardio, Assistant Chief of Police David Lazar and HealthRight360 CEO Vitka Eisen.

But Jenkins’s actions in the Banko case have angered the family and triggered pleas from multiple city officials asking Jenkins to reconsider her decision last week, in which she declined to charge Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, 33, the security guard who shot Brown, 24.

Since then, Jenkins has refused to release video evidence and witness statements of the incident, saying there is still an open investigation into the killing. Multiple city supervisors and state Sen. Scott Wiener have called for video of the shooting to be made public, and Board President Aaron Peskin plans to introduce a resolution tomorrow calling for the same.

Today, DA Jenkins sent out a statement clarifying that her office could still pursue charges against Anthony. Veteran prosecutors who spoke to Mission Local, however, said that Jenkins has effectively cratered any prosecution of the guard with her early statements unambiguously saying he had acted in self-defense.

A man who said he was an eyewitness to the shooting, and who filmed the only public video of the shooting’s aftermath, last week told Mission Local that Anthony had already kicked Brown out of the Walgreens and gone inside the store, before turning around, going back outside, and shooting Brown.

Those present Monday did not believe the posted explanation. Some expressed resentment that neither the district attorney nor the democratic club showed up in person.

“She’s scared,” said several supporters, who continued to demand release of the footage from the shooting.

“Many more meetings will be canceled,” yelled Barbara Brown, Banko Brown’s stepmother. “Because we’re showing up every time. What is she hiding?”

Brown’s friends and supporters crowded the corner, holding signs and weaving in and out of traffic to pass out fliers.

Manny Yekutiel, the cafe’s owner, was present for a portion of the protest. Several people confronted Yekutiel about hosting Jenkins at a time when many in San Francisco strongly disapproved of her response to Brown’s killing. He responded that he thought a discussion should have taken place.

The crowd in front of Manny’s ahead of a planned panel with the DA, which was cancelled hours earlier. Photo by Griffin Jones.

“This just shows how cowardly they are,” said Barbara Brown after the rally. Jenkins must “know [her] decision was wrong.”

The Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club’s event was described as “an update from local criminal justice officials and service providers” to address “public health and safety issues,” including an increase in overdoses on the streets of San Francisco.

The demonstrators stayed until close to 7 p.m.

“This is showing that we are active, we are present, and we will not stop fighting for Banko Brown,” said Barbara Brown. “We want justice, we want it now. This is a peaceful protest. It’s clear what we want. You hear the chants. We’re standing for something.”