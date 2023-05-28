police SUV in BART plaza behind yellow police tap
The scene on Friday, May 26, after a BART janitor was cut. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan.

A BART janitor was “cut on his left shoulder” by “a member of a group causing a disturbance” on Friday night at the 24th Street Station, according to a BART spokesperson.

The janitor was hospitalized but later released the same evening after being treated; the injuries were non-life-threatening. The attack took place around 7:45 p.m., according to BART, with a pocketknife, though no weapon was recovered at the scene.

The police have not yet arrested a suspect in the attack.

Police did temporarily detain a juvenile as a suspect, but later released them to their parents. The juvenile was “not believed to be the attacker” in the stabbing, according to a BART spokesperson.

The station was cordoned off and closed on Friday night, with northbound and southbound trains skipping over 24th Street and dropping off passengers at either 16th Street or Glen Park.

Street vendors at both 24th Street BART entrances were cleared away and congregated in front of the McDonalds across the street. By 9:30 p.m., the station was reopened.

The police are still investigating the incident.

people congregating in front of a McDonalds store
Street vendors and others told to clear away from the BART plazas congregating in front of McDonalds. Photo by Lingzi Chen, taken May 26, 2023.

Joe Rivano BarrosSenior Editor

joe.rivanobarros@missionlocal.com

Senior Editor.

