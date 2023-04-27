Thursday

Film screening: Celebrate lesbian visibility

Time: 5:30 p.m. on April 27

Location: Manny’s

Ahead of the Curve is a documentary featuring Franco Stevens, who launched the best-selling lesbian magazine Curve but now questions its relevance. Franco’s story offers inspiration in dealing with an uncertain future for LGBTQ rights, and the screening will be followed by a conversation with some of the stars of the film.

Tickets are at $10. Complimentary tickets are available for those with financial needs. More information can be found here.

Fundraising to support the local art community

Time: 6 p.m. on April 27

Location: Root Division

Root Division is a visual art nonprofit that provides artists with subsidized studio space in exchange for volunteering and community service. This culinary fundraiser features 20 local chefs making art-inspired bites and cocktails onsite in Root Division’s gallery and artist studios. All cuisine is generously donated. There’s also silent bidding for art, gifts and experiences.

Proceeds support local artists and free art classes for Bay Area youth.Tickets start from $150 for the main event and go up to $400 for premium packages.

Friday

Book talk on drag

Time: 6 p.m. on April 28

Location: GLBT History Museum

Craig Seligman, the author of WHO DOES THAT BITCH THINK SHE IS: Doris Fish and the Rise of Drag, will be in conversation with Ms. Bob Davis, curator of the Doris Fish: Ego as Artform exhibition.

Free admission for members and tickets are at $5 for non-members.

JOY! Youth dance show

Time: 6 p.m. on April 28; 10:30 a.m. on April 29; 10:30 a.m. on April 30.

Location: Dance Mission Theater

Youth Program students at Dance Mission Theater will be performing hip hop, modern jazz, ballet, taiko, and more from Friday through Sunday. Please note that each youth class is only performing in one show, so double check the show time.

Tickets are at $15.

Saturday

Southern Exposure art auction

Time: 6 p.m. on April 29

Location: Southern Exposure

The main event of Southern Exposure’s benefit art auction will feature both a silent and a live auction, showcasing over 130 pieces of radiant art from the Bay Area’s new and established artists. Don’t miss the entertainment from local performers, delectable cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and the joy of gathering safely with the vibrant Southern Exposure community.

Admission is free for the livestream event, though donations are encouraged. Main event tickets are at $100, and VIP “Host Packages” go for $300. More information here.

Lucha Libre！

Time: 7 p.m. on April 29

Location: John A. O’Connell High School

Pro Wrestling Revolution returns to John A. O’Connell this Saturday. Watch the most talked about luchador, Komander, and the debut of Dr. Wagner in San Francisco to defend the World Heavyweight Title.

This event is a Fundraiser for John O’Connell High School.

Tickets range from $15 to $50.

Nature walk and bird count

Time: 7 a.m. on April 29

Location: McLaren Park

Walk in nature with blooming flowers and a chorus of birdsong with fellow birders in San Francisco’s second largest city park.

General admission at $30. Sign up and contact the organizer for the exact location.

Hunters Point Shipyard Open Studios

Time: April 29 & 30, 11am to 6pm

Location: Hunters Point Shipyard

This weekend, meet the Hunters Point Shipyard Artists at the historic naval shipyard—home to the country’s largest artist community, with studios for over 300 artists.

Drop in anytime this weekend to enjoy art as well as some local musical shows.

Food and refreshments will be provided. Free admission with optional paid tours.

Night with chocolate and jazz

Time: 6 p.m. on April 29

Location: The Good Chocolate at 25 Leland Ave. for chocolate making and 99 Leland Ave. for the jazz concert

Tour the chocolate factory and make your own zero-sugar chocolate gifts. Then, enjoy a live jazz music set with vocalist Noa Levy and surprise guests.

For jazz-only tickets, doors open at 7:45 p.m. at 99 Leland Ave.

General admission at $45 and jazz only tickets at $25.

Sunday

Talk shoes and dance

Time: 4 p.m. on April 30

Location: Verdi Club

Why do women wear heels? This SF Salon Music program will start with a talk about the symbolism and feminism of shoes, followed by riveting dance performances representing five different styles. Read Mission Local’s latest story to know more.

Single tickets are $65. Buy two tickets for $60 each. Purchase your tickets here.

The Jewels of Cuban Music: Orquesta Aragón

Time: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 30

Location: Brava Theater

The Jewels of Cuban Music: Winners of several Latin Grammy Awards, Orquesta Aragón, returns to the Bay Area.! The Aragón Orchestra is a popular charanga band from Cuba. Their characteristic sound is based on a blend of traditional songs with African rhythms and Spanish melodies.

There will be some room for dancing near the stage so come ready to dance!

Tickets are $65 for orchestra seats and $40 for mezzanine seats.

Next week

Mayor Willie Brown + Will Durst talk live

Time: 5 p.m. on May 1

Location: Manny’s

The Will & Willie Show returns to Manny’s just in time to commemorate May Day. Tickets are $20 in advance. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Will Durst GoFundMe to help Will’s medical expenses of recovering from a fairly severe stroke.

This show will be broadcast live and archived on the Will and Willie YouTube channel.

Tarot workshop

Time: 4:30 p.m. on May 3

Location: The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.

Learn about transformation within tarot through the exploration of major arcana and minor arcana with Scarlet Sage tarot reader Imani Rae. Students will gain knowledge of the cards and learn to tap into their intuition.

Masks are required for all participants, although the teacher will be unmasked. Tickets are at $22.

Ongoing

Spring Gala online auction – extended

Time: Until April 28

Support the Community Music Center’s mission by bidding on items in the Spring Gala online auction. Opening bids start at $25 and can reach $4,000 for luxury getaways. From travel opportunities to restaurants, dance programs to special gifts, there’s a wide selection of items and experiences that fit different needs.

The bidding has been extended to close on April 28 at 8 p.m.

Art journal workshop for 4th to 8th grade

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Fridays from April 21 to May 19

Location: Community Room in 626 Mission Bay Blvd N

826 Valencia Mission Bay is holding a 5-week art journal workshop. Students will reflect on art pieces and learn to express themselves through various forms of art and writing. Workshops are open to students in 4th to 8th grade but priorities are given to SFUSD students with socio-economic needs.

Apply here.

Exhibition of “Subject Matters”: The Art of Disability Culture

Time: April 27 to June 23

Location: Ruth’s Table

Subject Matters is the second installment of the exhibition hosted at Ruth’s Table last year. It engages with the work of 10 artists who identify as having a disability and aims to expand understanding of the visible and invisible “disability experience.” The exhibition is free. Opening night celebration at 6 p.m., April 27.

Free prom dresses

Time: Until May 28

Location: 455 Market St.

The Princess Project provides free prom dresses and accessories to high schoolers who cannot otherwise afford them. The group will be hosting giveaways every Saturday and Sunday.

Bring your high school enrollment certificate and visit the store 10 a.m. -12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.RSVP here.