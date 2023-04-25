San Francisco, the city that spawned Uber and Lyft, has also suffered the most in emissions and congestion from them, according to a first-of-its-kind, state-wide study of ride-hailing activity released by the San Francisco County Transportation Authority on Friday.

The city clocked the highest concentration of rides, at 500 times more trips per square mile than the rest of the state from September 2019 to August 2020, the period covered in the report.

That year, CO2 emitted by Uber cabs in California reached an estimated 494,000 metric tons, numbers comparable to the 2020 Caldwell Fire in northern California, which burned 81,000 acres of land.

Around 30 percent of the CO2 emissions were generated with no passenger in the car, as drivers waited for ride requests or were on their way to pick up passengers.

The study fills in a gap in a field where, normally, “it’s very hard” to get data on ride-hailing activities for both government agencies and academic studies, said Tilly Chang, the executive director of the County Transportation Authority. Shey says the only exception is New York City, which gets regular reports from Uber and Lyft.

The facts of the ride-hailing industry have a long history of appearing opaque not just to drivers, but even to those who study it — or regulate it. For the first time, the report, “TNCs 2020: A Profile of Ride-Hailing in California,” offers San Francisco a panoramic view into the real cost of the industry and its impact on the city’s environment, public safety, and, most importantly, its people. TNC is an abbreviated term for Transportation Network Companies such as Uber and Lyft.

San Francisco boasted the highest concentration of rides at 500 times more trips per square mile than the rest of the state, According to “TNCs 2020: A Profile of Ride-Hailing in California,” a study of statewide ride-hailing activity released by the San Francisco County Transportation Authority.

The data shows that San Francisco also suffered from an increased level of fine particle emissions, known as PM2.5 emissions, that create haze and health problems. This resulted in a concentration that is 340 times higher than in the rest of the state.

According to the study, Uber accounted for five percent of all PM2.5 fine particle emissions produced by passenger vehicles and light duty trucks in the city. (Lyft did not report any data to the state that could be used to estimate emissions.)

Around 64 percent of all Uber and Lyft rides in California between September 2019 to August 2020 took place in three counties — San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego — which collectively make up five percent of the state’s land, according to the study.

Pre and post-Covid fluctuations

Looking at data from millions of trips, the study is able to tell the story of ride-hailing across the state. Prior to the pandemic, trips in California were regularly increasing from Monday to Friday, peaking on Saturday and bottoming out on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, that exacerbated congestion. The highest volumes of ride-hailing activity occur in the morning and early evening when congestion is at its worst. Also, “Within San Francisco, trips are further concentrated within the downtown core on the city’s most congested streets where the city prioritizes sustainable, space-efficient modes of travel, such as transit, bicycling and walking,” says the study.

Lyft, the platform that now plans to lay off 1,200 of its roughly 4,000 employees to reduce cost, reported more driver hours and driver days than Uber before COVID and fewer driver days and driver hours during COVID.

In the first six months of the pandemic, trips declined by 80 percent on both platforms.

More than half of the wheelchair-accessible trip requests went unserved. And of the 47 percent of wheelchair requests that were fulfilled — 107,752 out of 229,540 — nearly all of them ended up in Ubers. Uber provided 16 times as many wheelchair rides as Lyft.

Data is inconsistent and redacted

The study is based on an analysis of annual reports filed by Uber and Lyft to the California Public Utilities Commission. But that data is incomplete: The report states that the data the County Transportation Authority received under a Public Records Act request has “been highly redacted” by the state.

Even the total trip numbers vary a lot from different report sources. Graphic by Chuqin Jiang.

Additionally, Uber and Lyft may have used different definitions when reporting their data, making comparisons difficult.

Consequently, “Uber’s and Lyft’s data is internally inconsistent,” according to the report. Lyft reported 36 percent of the required data while Uber reported 99.99 percent of the required data. Due to a lack of raw data, Lyft’s PM2.5 and CO2 emissions were missing from the report, for instance.

Even for the items that both companies provided, each seemed to be reporting differently. For instance, Lyft reports three times more total public safety incidents per trip than Uber, and 30 times more assaults and harassment incidents per trip — possibly the result of a different definition of public safety incident. In addition, Lyft suspended drivers at more than 11 times the rate of Uber.

Uber and Lyft reported public safety incidents under different standards. Graphic by Chuqin Jiang.

“We’re just confused,” said Chang. “The commission has repeatedly found that the data should be unshielded — the actual commission. But then the staff have not been implementing that.”

Chang said it was unclear if the discrepancies were due to poor reporting or redactions by the state.

“Our wish is for the full data set to be made available, transparent,” Chang continued. “But maybe these were how the companies submitted them, we don’t know. So if the company submitted them fully, then I don’t know why we would not have the benefit of seeing them. So this is a question for the CPUC.”

The County Transportation Authority will present its report today at San Francisco’s Transportation Authority Board meeting. The oversight board’s 11 members are the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Uber officials pushed back on the study’s findings.

“Broad conclusions should not be made based on old, outdated data,” Andrew Hasbun, Uber’s Head of Safety Communications, wrote in an email to Mission Local.

He said the data went to the state “with the information they requested in the required format,” but added that some data were withheld as confidential to protect rider and driver safety and privacy.

He blamed the inconsistencies in responses on “evolving definitions and instructions.” It wasn’t until June 2022, he said, that the state “began implementing uniform definitions for reporting sexual assault and sexual harassment.”

As of publication time, neither Lyft nor the CPUC replied to requests for comment.

The County Transportation Authority’s last report on ride-hailing activity in San Francisco was “TNCs Today” in 2017, and in 2018, the department’s “TNCs and Congestion” report analyzed how Uber and Lyft had affected roadway gridlock.

Within the current report, the County Transportation Authority says it will follow up — when the state releases “properly redacted” sets of data.