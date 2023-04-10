a couple of vehicles including at two truck
Getting towed. Photo by Robert B. Livingston

The author took these photos on Saturday between 24th and his favorite taqueria La Alteña at 3346 Mission St. between 29th and Virginia Ave. On his way, he walked by the going away party at Alexander’s, a shoe repair store we wrote about here.

The front of a business with ballons.
Hanging out at Alexander’s Shoe Repair. Photo by Robert B. Livingston
Five officers standing around and a woman with a baby stroller walking toward us.
Standing around. Photo by Robert. B. Livingston.
A woman in the passenger eat and a child in the second seat.
Minding the family. Photo by Robert B. Livingston
A gold radiant hub cap on a tire.
Made in the USA. Photo by Robert B Livingston
A very polished, tan low riding car.
Lots of polish. Photo by Robert B.Livingston
A low rider. Red with a convertible top that is closed
Gas burners. Photo by Robert B. Livingston
A Aztec dancer from the back with a large headress.
Aztec feathers. Photo by Robert B. Livingston
A large red jeep.
Easy parking Photo by Robert B. Livingston

Follow Us

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *