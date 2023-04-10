Managing without managers

Noisebridge has no formal leaders or managers, so making decisions is not a simple process. But being in an anarchist collective doesn’t mean there aren’t any rules.

Members try to abide by three main tenets: Do-ocracy, meaning people should proactively do things to make the group better; Consensus, where members try to find unanimous agreement for thornier problems that should not be decided unilaterally; and Excellence, meaning that everyone who is a part of the organization should be “excellent” to one another.

According to most members, this system has typically worked quite well. But at various points over the past decade, Noisebridge has seen incidents where the space has been exploited and, on occasion, individuals have described “toxicity” toward women.

“We run what is effectively a public workshop,” said Sniezko. “So, I think a lot of the problems in the broader world make their way into the space. I think that this space is far from perfect, but it has grown and it has improved.”

One issue that Noisebridge has grappled with is people living and sleeping in the warehouse. There is now a rule against napping at 272 Capp St. (See: the case of Ronald, a homeless coder who now stays on Albion Street after he spent 10 months living illicitly in Noisebridge.) For similar reasons, visitors and members are also not allowed to cook meals there.

“We are not equipped to be a living space,” said Sniezko, adding that she feels empathy for the people without somewhere to stay, and always tries to connect them with resources.

John, a frequent visitor to Noisebridge, said that there had been problematic incidents, but not more than you might face in the wider world. He said that Noisebridge’s “Asked To Leave” policy, which states that anyone in the space can ask anyone else to leave and that the request is expected to be honored, has been helpful for de-escalating conflict.

And with more people visiting the space each evening, several members said, Noisebridge is an increasingly welcoming space. Brulé said that five children of members were frequent guests there, and the organization is much more diverse than when it began as an often-white, often-male collection of coders.

“It’s exciting to be at this point where we have more momentum,” Sniezko smiled.

More details about Noisebridge’s classes and events can be found on its website.