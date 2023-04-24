A strange routine has sprung up at the hotly contested parcel 36.

Every week, someone from the Mission Kids preschool puts a new lock on the lot’s west gate. And, every week, someone from the guerilla gardening group Mission Greenway cuts it off.

“We don’t like doing it because we don’t like waste,” said Elizabeth Creely, a member of Mission Greenway and a former Mission Local contributor. “But we have just as much a right to be there as anyone else.”

Parcel 36 has given rise to a border conflict in the heart of the Mission: The seemingly unowned wedge of land, a forgotten slice of railroad that sits between 22nd and 23rd streets and Treat Avenue and Harrison Street, is claimed by several local groups – none of which have legal ownership.

Since Mission Greenway originally cut the locks on the land in October last year, the group’s relationship with some of its immediate neighbors has been fractious. On one west side of the parcel, the gardeners are now engaged in this lock-cutting battle of wills. On the northeast side, they are in a standoff with local business Monkeybrains over a replacement fence.

The conflict boils down to two apparently irreconcilable visions for the lot. Members of Mission Greenway say that they want to convert it from a private parking lot into public green space. Businesses abutting the land say they are uncomfortable with a group unassociated with the city making decisions about its use, and have safety concerns about opening the lot to people they do not know.

In recent weeks, people from both sides of the debate have said that tensions have reached new heights.

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

Monkeybrains’ new fence

In February, local internet service provider Monkeybrains bought and moved into the Heinzer warehouse, which abuts the northeast part of the disputed parcel. The following month, Monkeybrains co-founder Alex Menendez applied for a permit to replace the fence along parcel 36’s northeast boundary.

Replacing an old fence is not typically the kind of building work that would raise eyebrows. But Mission Greenway has lodged an appeal against the construction for two reasons.

First: Monkeybrains does not own the land that the fence is on. Parcel 36 has been used by prior warehouse owners to access its loading dock, and Menendez previously argued that the property has an “easement” on the parcel due to this historic use. Monkeybrains also paid over $20,000 in back taxes on the parcel in February. However, Monkeybrains is not the owner of the parcel and has not previously claimed that distinction.

But on the fence’s permit application form, the owner is listed as 17th and Peralta LLC, which is the entity Menendez and his fellow co-founder Rudy Rucker use for real estate dealings.

“They have a right to that warehouse,” said Mission Greenway member Jorge Romero. “But they don’t have a right to the adjacent lot.”

Second: The permit is for an “in-kind” replacement, but the fence is unlikely to be made from the same material, said Romero. The permit says that the work will cost $14,000 and that Gomez Iron Works has been contracted to complete the work.

“That is not a chain-link fence. That is a formidable gate,” said Romero. He added that Mission Greenway was worried that once the new fence was installed, they would no longer be able to access the parcel from the northeast.

Menedez and Rucker declined to comment until after the appeal is heard on April 26.

The current fence at the northeast corner of parcel 36. Photo taken April 14, 2023.

Police called to the parcel

On the other side of the lot, tensions have been heating up between Mission Greenway and the Mission Kids preschool. Earlier this month, the preschool called the police regarding Mission Greenway on two occasions.

On April 14 around 12:45 p.m., preschool director Christina Maluenda said that she was attempting to close the gate to the parcel when Scott Feeney, a member of Mission Greenway, blocked the gate with his bike and body. Maluenda alleged that Feeney “physically confronted” her by getting uncomfortably close and refusing to move.

Feeney said that he “peacefully” stood in the gate and, when asked to move, “politely declined and explained the need for access to maintain the garden.”

Maluenda then went inside the preschool and put the school into “lockdown,” taking the children inside for the rest of the day. She called both Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office and the police.

According to a blog post written by Feeney, a man he identified as the husband of Maluenda shouted at some members of Mission Greenway before the police arrived. The police came and left without making any arrests or charging anyone with a crime.

On April 16, Maluenda called the police again when she saw several members of Mission Greenway, including Feeney, standing next to the preschool fence. Again, the police did not arrest or charge anyone with a crime. Maluenda said that an unknown Mission Greenway member later “came back and stood at the fence line for 10 minutes, peering into the yard.”

“They’re basically coming and just being like, ‘I can stand here. You can’t tell me to leave. I have every right to stand here,’” said Maluenda. She said that she had safety concerns about people she did not know being near the kids in the preschool.

The police department did not respond to requests to see incident reports from these callouts. Menendez and Rucker from Monkeybrains declined to comment, except to say that they had never called the police regarding Mission Greenway.

Other rumbling discontents

On top of these incidents, the preschool and the gardeners have other ongoing disputes.

Members of Mission Greenway have said that they are frustrated by the preschool’s use of parcel 36 for parking. They point to a planning meeting held before the school was built in which the preschool directors apparently promised Tree Rubenstein, a longtime community gardener and member of Mission Greenway, that the parcel would not be used for parking.

Maluenda said the preschool’s primary concern was safety, not parking. She added that the school would be happy to give up their parking on the parcel for a city-organized park, affordable housing, or “whatever plans the city adopted” – but she did not want the process to be in the hands of Mission Greenway.

“It’s been incredibly challenging to work with them,” said Maluenda. “They have failed to find common ground with us.”

Maluenda said that the preschool was no stranger to sharing space with other groups. For instance, it operated out of the Saint Mary & Saint Martha Lutheran Church for a decade alongside a homeless shelter before moving to its current location two years ago. But she said that mediation with Mission Greenway has been unsuccessful. When the preschool sent the group a letter detailing their requests, including loading access and parking, it was rejected.

“They have no intention of compromising,” said Mission Greenway’s Creely of the school’s written requests. One of the “red lines” identified by the preschool was that they did not want “Public access without City approval, maintenance and oversight,” which is incompatible with operating a garden, she said.

Right now, the parcel remains accessible to gardeners but is closed to people without a key. It also hosts public events, including visits from schools and community meetings. Maluenda holds that this access is a safety risk. She is looking into erecting a heavy metal security fence along the school’s border with parcel 36, which could cost somewhere in the high five figures.

Another point of contention: soil in parcel 36 may be contaminated with some level of petroleum, metals, or “volatile organic compounds.” These were found on the site of the preschool and required mitigation measures during the building process; the school says that contamination makes parcel 36 unsuitable for a greenway without significant clear-up. Multiple members of Mission Greenway said that they were aware of the risk and had only grown edible plants in raised beds that use soil sourced away from the parcel.

Finally, just to raise temperatures further, members of Mission Greenway said that plants including tomatoes and strawberries have been torn out of their beds on several occasions. It is unclear who was responsible.

Position of the Supervisor’s Office

One point of rare agreement between Mission Greenway and the neighborhood businesses can be found in their mutual desire for the city to act as an arbiter.

“On all sides of this argument, we have to find a way to move forward in an organized fashion,” said Romero. “But that can only be accomplished through government and political intervention.”

“We are extremely concerned about the escalation,” said Santiago Lerma, representative for Hillary Ronen’s office. “But this idea that the board can make a decision on the parcel’s use or ownership is patently false.”

Lerma said that although the owner of the parcel is unknown, it is not public land, in the sense of being owned by the government. He said that because the land was private, albeit with uncertain ownership, Ronen’s office could not make any determination over its use.

“If these groups would like resources for mediation, we could facilitate that,” Lerma added. He said that options for mediation could include someone from Ronen’s office organizing meetings between the factions or being connected with a pro bono service.

“We support green spaces but we also support small businesses for low-income people in the Mission,” he said.

There appears to be no obvious end for the conflict in sight. Despite Mission Greenway’s fraught relationship with its immediate neighbors, it has found a chunk of support in the wider community, with a petition in its favor attracting around 1,650 signatures since February. A counter-petition to “remove the planter boxes that have been illegally placed on Parcel 36” was set up in February and has secured 73 signatures so far.

For the time being, it seems locks will continue to be clipped on and cut as per usual on the west gate of parcel 36.

Disclosure: Mission Local and Monkeybrains have a barter arrangement exchanging advertising for service.