San Francisco is hoping to entice UberEats and DoorDash drivers to stop using cars and start riding electric bicycles while delivering food, part of a larger city trend towards reducing congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

The San Francisco Environment Department is offering 30 free e-bikes to app-based food delivery workers as part of a pilot program to study the effects e-bikes may have on food delivery. Applications for the program close this Friday, April 14.

Selected delivery workers must be able to work for one or more food delivery platforms, like Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub, for at least 20 hours per week over a four-month period. They would also be required to take surveys and participate in data collection to help the city understand their experience with e-bikes deliveries.

In exchange, workers will receive bike helmets, bike locks, bike bags, and training on how to safely use e-bikes. They would also keep the e-bikes, which routinely cost hundreds of dollars and can sometimes be several thousand dollars, at the end of the program.

“This is really our first step to work with delivery partners to get data to really inform potential policy of the future,” said Joseph Piasecki, a spokesperson for the environment department.

The data collected from this project will be important for future environmental policy “if we’re able to prove that an emissions-free mode of transportation may increase the amount of trips a delivery driver is able to do, whether it’s per hour or per time they choose to work” Piasecki said.

Cars dominate food delivery

The overwhelming majority of delivery workers in San Francisco use cars, according to 2020 research from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Just 26 percent of all delivery workers in San Francisco used a bicycle as their main mode of delivery in 2020, up from 18 percent pre-Covid-19. Of those who did, 11 percent used an electric bike.

Bryan Goebel, the former executive officer of the San Francisco Local Agency Formation Commission, which commissioned the 2020 study, said drivers may consider ditching their cars and picking up a bike “if they were given a financial incentive to purchase an e-bike.”

He believes getting delivery drivers onto e-bikes could free workers from soaring gas prices, expensive traffic tickets, and the constant anxiety of circling the block, looking for parking. Congestion, pollution, and road accidents could also be reduced: On-demand vehicles like Ubers and Lyfts accounted for 51 percent of the rise in San Francisco congestion between 2010 and 2016, according to data from the San Francisco County Transportation Authority.

One driver in a WeChat group of 500 Chinese delivery and ride-hailing drivers in the Bay Area agreed that bikes are faster on San Francisco streets. “Actually, it’s inconvenient to drive to deliver food,” he said. “E-bikes, motorcycles and scooters are faster in the congestion.”

Faster, but still expensive. One of the goals of the pilot program “really is to help transition folks that may not otherwise be able to afford e-bikes, because we know it is a costly investment for a lot of people,” said Anna Sciaruto, a clean transportation specialist at the department involved in the e-bike program.

Asked to comment on the new program, another driver in the WeChat group mentioned the range of an electric bicycle. “The battery range of an e-bike can be a huge problem. How far can I go on a single charge?”

According to Sciaruto, the pilot program is looking at bike models with a 60-mile battery range. Most e-bikes can be charged from standard wall outlets at home, though it’s unclear what model the city will use.

The 30 selected workers will be divided into two cohorts, with the first 15 receiving their e-bikes in May and the rest starting in the summer. Participants must be San Francisco residents 18 or older, have experience riding a bike in San Francisco, and have access to a smartphone and health insurance.

For data collection purposes, participants will also be asked to open an app called Driver’s Seat each time they open their delivery apps. Staff at the Department of Environment will collect and compare anonymous data on routes, pickup and drop-off locations, costs, emissions, and so-called “deadheading” time — the time workers spend driving (or, in this case, biking) without a fare.

The pilot program is expected to cost the California Energy Commission $559,000, according to the Department of Environment. It is part of a series of pilot programs to test a variety of electric vehicles, including school buses, waste haulers and delivery vehicles, to help achieve the city’s goal of making all transportation emissions-free by 2040.