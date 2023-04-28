Ride-hailing and food delivery workers from 15 countries rallied at San Francisco International Airport and Uber headquarters Thursday to demand better treatment from gig platforms. The demonstration came on the last day of the gathering of the International Congress of Gig Workers.

“What we say is if you conquer your labor rights in Argentina, we’ll leave Argentina and go to Paraguay and go to another country. We must chase them in every corner of the world,” said Emilse, a motorcycle delivery worker who flew in from Argentina and was one of the organizers of the International Congress hosted by SEIU Local 721, first for two days in Los Angeles and then for today in San Francisco.

For Emilse and the SiTraRepA, which represents thousands of delivery workers in Argentina, this first U.S. trip marked “a new stage in this fight.” Around her, some hundred workers from Asia, South America, Europe and California, carrying flags representing their organizations in various languages, occupied a large portion of an airport parking lot designated for ride-hailing companies.

While each country has different dominant platforms, “If we win in one country, that strengthens the fight in every other country,” Emilse said.

The gathering came one month after the state Appellate Court decided to uphold the main language of Proposition 22, a California ballot measure that classifies platform workers as independent contractors rather than employees. “We want to show our strength by shutting down one of their major, major hubs where Uber and Lyft operate out of,” said Kristin A. Hardy, SF regional vice president of SEIU Local 1021, which last Friday appealed the Prop. 22 decision to the California Supreme Court.

In addition to the vehicles that came out to support the host organization, the California Gig Workers Union’s occupation of the parking lot, more drivers told Mission Local that they turned off their apps at home. Supervisor Dean Preston also appeared at the rally to express support.

The SFO TNC Staging Lot 3 is the largest of the three airport ride-hailing lots, with around 150 parking spaces, according to the dispatcher. Since its reopening, the lot has drawn drivers frustrated by the low demand in downtown San Francisco to park at the airport and wait for rides.

Waiting at the airport Uber, Lyft drivers at SFO doing lots of waiting, less driving

Behind the demonstrators, Uber and Lyft drivers waiting for orders filled the lot. Mohammed Abdelrahman was No. 20 in the Uber X queue; Nhan Nguyen, No. 45 in the app’s Uber Comfort queue, was sitting in his trunk enjoying boiled peanuts and sunshine. He spends most of his 12 to 15 hour days waiting at the airport. “But most of the time I am in the car, I’m not doing anything,” said the father of two.

“If you do the math, it’s not going to work,” he said unhurriedly. “But we can’t do anything. I can’t do anything. You want to make money, so you have to do it.”

Uber driver Nhan Nguyen waits at the airport. Photo taken by Yujie Zhou, April 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the lot, protestors chanted, “You can’t buy democracy. Protect us. Pay us.”

“We are asking for dignity and respect. We are asking for them to stop unfair deactivation,” Brandon Dawkins, vice president of organizing for SEIU Local 1021, told the crowd. “We are asking for Uber and Lyft to pay you all a living wage so that you all can feed your families.”

As of publication time, neither Uber nor Lyft replied to requests for comment. A statement from Protect App-Based Drivers and Services Coalition, which includes Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, said, “The Gig Workers Congress does not represent the views of the overwhelming majority of drivers that support Prop 22 and their ability to continue working as independent contractors with new benefits. Nearly 80% of drivers surveyed say they prefer independent, flexible work. And nearly 60% of voters passed Prop 22 to protect drivers’ rights to work independently.”

Shortly after noon, workers caravanned to Uber’s headquarters in San Francisco’s Mission Bay, with both Lyft and DoorDash’s headquarters being within easy reach — the very reason why workers traveled to San Francisco.

“We’re happy to see all people stand up and wake up so that we can motivate the youth,” said Sebban Anuar, founder of Belgian group Coursiers en Lutte, through the interpretation of French gig worker representative Audrey Rivas. Anuar added, “We want to be heard too, we want to block the road too.”

Yu-An Chan, chairman of the National Delivery Industrial Union, an organization formed in Taiwan in 2021 in response to wage cuts at Foodpanda and Uber Eats. agreed and hopes the International Congress will double its membership to 30 countries next year. Other plans include choosing a day that all cultures can identify with, such as making Dec. 31 international “Delivery Day.”

Emilse from Argentina admired the organization of U.S. gig workers and said her union, the SiTraRepA, is struggling, unrecognized by the Argentine government and unfunded. Hong Kong too faces challenges in forming a union. “We spend our own money for organizing. We have to spend our own time. And of course, we cannot get the funding from overseas, We are just going to be in big trouble,” said Ahmed, a representative of delivery workers in Hong Kong who came with the local non-profit Riders’ Rights Concern Group.

Ahmed, a representative of delivery workers in Hong Kong. Photo taken by Yujie Zhou, April 27, 2023.

Nevertheless, the Hong Kong workers managed to launch a productive two-day strike that led Foodpanda, one of the city’s two dominant food delivery platforms, to make changes.

Although it is tough, he said, “If you have 50-60 percent [of workers] supporters, you can shut them down.”

The International Congress of Gig Workers. Photo taken by Yujie Zhou, April 27, 2023.